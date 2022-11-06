Kate Chastain Drags Natasha From ‘Below Deck Med’ as ‘so Cringe’ and an ‘Embarrassment’ With ‘Cruise Vibes’

Natasha Webb from Below Deck Mediterranean is simply not a vibe for Below Deck OG chief stew Kate Chastain.

Chastain recently offered her opinion of Webb, sharing that she wasn’t a fan of the blue-infused cocktails that gave off a “cruise vibe.” Chastain is the third Below Deck chief stew to give Webb the thumbs down. Former Below Deck Med chief stew Hannah Ferrier told Showbiz Cheat Sheet Webb was “boring.” And current Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Daisy Kelliher told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that Webb was tough to watch.

Kate Chastain didn’t hold back when it came to Natasha from ‘Below Deck Med’

Chastain seemingly agreed with Ferrier and Kelliher that Below Deck Med hasn’t found a rock star chief stew quite yet. In the past, Chastain tried to be diplomatic when it came to talking about new chief stews but said she couldn’t hold back.

Natasha Webb, Kate Chastain |Laurent Basset/Bravo via Getty Images/Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images

“I think she’s just really, really awful at her job and in so many ways,” Chastain said on Brandi Glanville’s Unfiltered podcast. “First of all, I understand in my first season, I put a humongous d*** blanket on a bed. But that was like elegant. When she brings out that dildo, it’s just tacky and so cringe. And her drinks! It’s just disgusting. It’s like you were at a Daytona spring break bar.” Glanville said the cocktails reminded her of something served on a cruise and Chastain agreed.

Natasha is giving off ‘cruise vibes,’ Kate said

Chastain worked with a crew member who came from the cruise industry and didn’t have a great experience. Chef Leon Walker from Below Deck Season 3 came from a cruise background and he and Chastain never found their groove beyond personality clashes. Chastain seemed to see some of the same qualities in Webb.

“But she’s just not elegant,” Chastain said of Webb. “It’s almost an embarrassment for the yachting industry like girl is giving cruise vibes. You know, obviously, she doesn’t drink as much as us, because anybody who actually drinks is like, give me vodka, give me champagne, give me a tequila. A mixed drink, I’ll drink too. Espresso martini and a margarita. Maybe an Aperol spritz” Glanville singled out the Jolly Rancher blue drink Webb made toward the beginning of the season, sharing that her kids wouldn’t even drink it.

“But the Bart Simpson blow*** shot, all those stupid things, that belongs in spring break in your college years,” Chastain said. She joked that when she started out as a new bartender who didn’t have much knowledge or experience, she’d just make the drinks all blue, to make them look exciting.

Kate is enjoying ‘Below Deck Med’ but chief stew ‘is not it’

Beyond Webb, Chastain said she likes stew Natalya Scudder but Kyle Viljoen is a bit too sassy. “The second stew Kyle, I think he’s a little too extra, too sassy,” she said. “I really like the third stew. I think she’s right. She works hard. She’s funny, she gets it.”

The bottom line from this season is, “I’m enjoying it, but this chief stew is not it,” Chastain said.

