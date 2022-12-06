Why Kate Is Made at Tully in ‘Firefly Lane’: The Best Friend’s Estrangement Explained

At the end of Firefly Lane Season 1, Kate Malarkey (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart’s (Katherine Heigl) friendship is seemingly over. Outside of the church where her father’s funeral is taking place, Kate tells Tully: “I don’t ever want to see you again.”

We know Tully did something Kate deemed unforgivable. However, it wasn’t clear what that was until the first half of Firefly Lane Season 2. Find out why Kate got mad at Tully and ended their 30-year friendship in the Netflix series.

What did Tully do to Kate in season 1 of ‘Firefly Lane’?

The reason Kate is mad at Tully takes place in the early 2000s timeline. As Kate is rekindling her relationship with her ex-husband Johnny (Ben Lawson), she plans a romantic evening for two. This involves asking Tully to watch their teenage daughter Marah (Yael Yurman).

At the time, Marah was grounded. Kate’s rules were simple: Marah was to stay at Tully’s penthouse for the night, where they would gossip and watch a movie. However, when Marah’s crush texted her and asked to go the movies, the ever-so-hip Tully couldn’t help but want to fulfill the “cool Godmother” role.

So, Tully agreed to let Marah go to the movies. But Marah ended up at a frat party where she became the victim of an attempted assault — something Tully knew all too well. Tully rescued Marah from the frat house, but the two were hit by another car on their way back to her penthouse.

Does Marah die in ‘Firefly Lane’?

After the car accident, Marah and Tully ended up in the hospital. However, neither was gravely injured. Marah’s shoulder was hurt and Tully had some superficial wounds on her face, but they both survived the crash.

Kate is mad at Tully for driving drunk with her daughter in the car

Before leaving to save Marah from the fraternity house, Tully was drinking wine with Danny Diaz (Ignacio Serricchio). She wasn’t drunk, but she was above the legal limit and shouldn’t have been behind the wheel.

That’s why Kate got so furious with her. She ultimately decided to end the 30-year friendship she had with Tully because she drove under the influence with Marah in the car. Tully’s choice was the final straw for Kate, who felt she had spent a lifetime dealing with behavior she deemed as selfish on Tully’s part.

Part 2 of ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 comes out sometime in 2023

Will Kate repair her relationship with Tully before it’s too late? With the way things ended in the first half of Firefly Lane Season 2, it’s unclear.

At publication, Netflix has not made an announcement regarding the second half of the season. There won’t be a third season, but the supersized second season of Firefly Lane, which is 16 episodes total, will answer all of the burning questions fans have about Tully and Kate’s friendship.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix