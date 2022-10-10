Kate Middleton Underwent This 1 Massive Change After Queen Elizabeth’s Death, Says Celebrity Psychic

Kate Middleton has gone through a major shift after the death of Queen Elizabeth, according to a celebrity psychic. Here’s what Mystic Michaela, who has made television appearances and read celebrity auras, said about how Kate’s aura colors transformed after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton received a new title after the death of Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth died of old age on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 years old and had ruled for seven decades.

Queen Elizabeth’s heir, King Charles III, took the throne and gave his former title, the Prince of Wales, to his oldest son, Prince William. William and his wife, Kate Middleton, formerly the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are now the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate’s title isn’t the only thing that has changed since the queen died. According to celebrity psychic Mystic Michaela, her aura colors have shifted, too. Mystic Michaela has over 68,000 followers on Instagram and has read auras on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County. She also has a podcast, Know Your Aura with Mystic Michaela, in which she explains how understanding aura colors can lead to a more fulfilling and authentic life. She has read various celebrities’ auras on her show, including Meghan King Edmonds, Hannah Berner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and more.

What the celebrity psychic saw in Kate Middleton’s aura before Queen Elizabeth’s death

On Jan. 10, the day after Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday, Mystic Michaela shared a reading of the royal’s aura on Instagram. This reading preceded Queen Elizabeth’s death by about eight months.

“Sometimes, blue auras can feel a little bit invisible,” the celebrity psychic wrote. “And even when the whole world is watching them, they can make it about someone else, they can funnel that attention to the place perhaps it would be more ‘acceptable’ to go.”

Mystic Michaela described how Kate’s aura has changed over time. “Kate has a blue and purple aura, and as she’s matured a wonderful thing has happened… she’s been less invisible. For while we’ve always SEEN her, we haven’t always been allowed IN.”

After describing how Kate may have previously may have felt “uncomfortable” or unworthy of attention, she has started to “care less” about what other people think. “So as Kate celebrates her 40th birthday, a little piece of her is born, a little part of her we all can finally see… and feel like we can know. And it reminds the part in all of us to do the same.”

The Princess of Wales’ aura recently changed

On Sept. 20, Mystic Michaela shared Instagram Stories (which automatically disappear after 24 hours) revealing that Kate Middleton’s aura colors had changed since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

“Kate has had an aura change since the queens [sic] passing,” the celebrity psychic wrote. “Her aura went from blue to what I call .. ‘bludigo.’” Bludigo, according to Mystic Michaela, is a mix of the colors blue and indigo, and stands apart as its own aura color.

She continued, “Kate was in the shadows of this family for a long time. Making sure she didn’t offend or stand out in ways that may be inappropriate. Now that the queen has passed, her responsibilities have heightened. Bludigos can thrive off duty and get energy and meaning from it. I feel like her energy is accommodating her new role, and she’s ready for it. It brings her out of the shadows of this family and into her own focus. And her aura is reflecting that focus.”

The celebrity psychic concluded, “I also feel like she is preparing her kids for what is to come next as well. She feels very protective of them. Bludigos can have big feelings but will put their walls up and become better at any people pleasing tendencies. I feel with the queen gone, that’s EXTRA necessary.”

