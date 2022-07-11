Kate Middleton Had 4 Words for Why Prince George Went to Wimbledon Without His Siblings

Prince George made a surprise appearance at the men’s single finals of Wimbledon on July 10, 2022.

The 8-year-old sat in the royal box with his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Kate Middleton said Princess Charlotte didn’t attend because it was Prince George’s “treat day.”; Prince George also held the Wimbledon trophy.

Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Prince William | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince George goes to Wimbledon. The 8-year-old made his Wimbledon debut, watching the finals with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton. But where were George’s younger siblings? George had a solo outing because, according to his mother, it was his “treat day.”

Prince George attended the Wimbledon finals on July 10 with Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending Wimbledon is nothing new. They’ve done it for years, as have many members of the British royal family.

After all, they’re both fans. Not to mention, Kate — and her and William’s three kids — play the sport. On top of that, Kate’s patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, which organizes the tournament.

However, when William and Kate arrived at Wimbledon on July 10, 2022, they did so with their oldest child in tow. George, clad in a suit and tie, joined his parents in the royal box at center court to watch Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic compete in the finals.

Similar to Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour, George appeared animated during the match, doing everything from covering his eyes to smiling and cheering.

Kate Middleton called it a ‘treat day’

Prince George | Karwai Tang/WireImage

According to the U.K.’s Mirror, Kate shared why George wasn’t joined by his younger sister, Charlotte. “It’s George’s treat today,” the Duchess of Cambridge said when she, George, and William arrived and were greeted by ball girls and boys as well as other staff.

Kate also turned to George to confirm it was indeed his first Wimbledon outing. “Is this your first time? It is, isn’t it?” she asked to which George said, “Yes.”

George, who is third in the line of succession behind his father and grandfather, was also reportedly too shy to answer when he was asked why he was rooting for in the finals. William answered for him, whispering “Djokovic.”

“We’ll see how long it lasts,” the Duke of Cambridge added before saying George will “support the winner.”

Prince George also held the Wimbledon trophy

George’s Wimbledon experience didn’t solely consist of sitting in the royal box and watching the match. He also got to hold the trophy, according to the U.K.’s Express.

After Djokovic won the match he offered the trophy to George to hold. According to the outlet, the young royal replied with a smile before holding the trophy in two hands. Upon seeing his son holding the trophy, William could reportedly be overheard saying, “Don’t drop it!”

Prior to George’s Wimbledon outing, he made multiple appearances during Platinum Jubilee weekend in early June 2022.

