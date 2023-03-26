How Kate Middleton ‘Asserts Her Authority’ Over Prince William — Body Language Expert

Body language expert Darren Stanton pointed out how Kate Middleton can subtly “assert her authority” over others, even Prince William.

The Princess of Wales received her first salute as Colonel of the Irish Guards. That’s a role she took over from her husband, and something about her stood out to Stanton as wanting to be “perceived in a powerful way” for the event. Here’s what he had to say about Kate’s assertive side and where it left William.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton received her first salute as Colonel of the Irish Guards

William was the Colonel of the Irish Guards, but “stoic” Princess Kate took over during a 2023 St. Patrick’s Day celebration parade (Sky News). In a speech to the regiment, William said, “It has been one of the great [honors] of my life to hold that title; I’m proud of everything it stands for — just as I’m immensely proud of every single one of you.”

“I may be stepping aside,” he added, “but in Colonel Catherine you have a committed, focused and already incredibly loyal 11th Colonel.”

Kate Middleton’s ‘superhero colors’ allow her to stand out and ‘assert her authority’

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed Kate and William’s body language during the parade. Stanton is a former police officer who has earned the title of the “Human Lie Detector.”

“Kate appeared very confident as she exited from the car, while William accompanied her in the vehicle,” Stanton noted. “I would definitely say Kate was dressed in her superhero [color], which is usually red, blue or turquoise.”

Kate indicated she “wanted to stand out from the crowd and assert her authority over William and the other guests.”

According to the expert, Kate “tends to opt” for one of her superhero colors when she wants people to perceive her “in a powerful way.”

“As this was Kate’s first appearance as Colonel of the regiment, she clearly wanted to state her position and make herself known amongst the crowds in the bold [color],” Stanton explained.

‘Reserved’ Prince William might have been trying not to ‘overshadow his wife’

From outgoing to incoming Colonel, we will continue to support and champion you in all you do. pic.twitter.com/zFW3wKWaiW — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 17, 2023

Stanton also spoke about William’s behavior at the St. Patrick’s Day parade, noting he allowed Kate to shine. “During the appearance, Kate appeared extremely confident in her posture and stance. She was walking very upright as she was called upon to inspect the guards,” the expert explained.

He added, “Meanwhile, William seemed more reserved in his approach, possibly that he did not want to overshadow his wife. I definitely believe Kate was at her strongest during the parade in respect of her levels of confidence.”

“Obviously, William is used to these types of events after being in the army,” Stanton noted. “However, Kate clearly took the engagement in her stride.”