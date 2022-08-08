Kate Middleton Had ‘Briefings’ With Royal Staff Before Marrying Prince William: ‘People Wanted It to Work’

Before Kate Middleton married Prince William, people inside the royal inner circle supposedly wanted to see the relationship work. And that reportedly included Queen Elizabeth II. Read on to find out what made the queen so giddy about Kate. Plus, what kind of royal briefings did Kate reportedly go through before marrying William?

Queen Elizabeth II arranged briefings, was excited for Kate Middleton and Prince William to marry

Sources told PEOPLE that Queen Elizabeth was more visibly excited than usual when William and Kate married because of the security the union brought to the line of succession.

They pointed to three of her children’s personal lives, including Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, as evidence of why she would rejoice in what seemed like a stable, sustainable relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

And those sources added that Queen Elizabeth has always seen much of herself in Kate’s loyalty to the throne and her marriage. So, she was reportedly happy to have her join the family.

Kate Middleton reportedly had ‘briefings’ before marrying Prince William

William and Kate met at St. Andrews University, starting as friends before romance blossomed. After taking a break from their relationship for a period of self-exploration, they reunited and dated for several years before William proposed in 2010 (per PEOPLE).

Before their wedding, there were reportedly people close to William that wanted to see things move in that direction. Of course, being well-liked by the Queen was probably of benefit to Kate in preparing for life as a future monarch.

A royal insider told PEOPLE that Kate “had tea with ladies-in-waiting and briefings from private secretaries” before her historic wedding day. “People wanted it to work,” that source added. “And everyone has been rewarded with [the couple’s] efforts.”

Kate wasn’t the only one in the family to undergo a rigorous welcoming process. Meghan Markle reportedly had 14 staffers hired by the queen to show her the ropes. But she and Prince Harry permanently transitioned out of their royal roles in the years after their marriage, while Kate has leaned in.

Kate Middleton has developed confidence throughout her marriage to Prince William

Since Kate has officially become a royal, she seems to have assimilated to the role with grace and confidence. And some think Queen Elizabeth might have played a role in that, both directly and indirectly.

“Hearing from the Queen that you’re doing a really good job, along with getting support from your husband — you grow in confidence,” the royal insider told PEOPLE.

Queen Elizabeth is also someone for Kate to model herself on. “Catherine has learned by observing,” biographer Sally Bedell Smith explained. “She knows what resonates. She will have absorbed a lot from this Queen.”

Others note similarities to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Whatever the case, Kate’s unique popularity is undeniable.

