Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles’ Relationship Has Changed Dramatically Since Harry and Meghan’s Royal Exit

Some royal observers have noticed Kate Middleton and her stepmother-in-law, Camilla Parker Bowles, have grown closer through the years. And one royal expert thinks that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s exit from royal duties only strengthened their bond. How did their choice create the circumstances which seemed to allow Middleton and Bowles to grow closer? And what else do they have in common?

Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles have developed a close relationship

In recent years, the two duchesses have grown so close that Middleton photographed Bowles for a magazine cover. And she received praise from her regal subject for her skills. “She did very good pictures,” Bowles said on an ITV special (per ET). She added, “She does it very sort of naturally.”

According to Bowles, they “had a lot of fun” during the laid-back shoot, and Middleton was “very kind” to do it. She said the Duchess of Cambridge is “an extremely good photographer,” noting, “it was all very casual, it wasn’t much hair and makeup.”

She said she and Middleton shot the pictures in the garden “with a lot of laughs.”

Royal expert Natalie Oliveri explained how the moment illustrated their “warm friendship,” being that Bowles personally also requested Middleton as her photographer (per Express.)

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship changed after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties

According to Oliveri, Bowles and Middleton have gone from “strength to strength” through their relationship. She added, “… It’s only grown stronger since the dramatic exit of Prince Harry and Meghan [Markle] two years ago.”

Their departure from royal life reduced the number of people in Bowles and Middleton’s inner circle, allowing them to become closer. According to Oliveri, it helps that Middleton and Bowles have “similar interests and goals” and “both appear to be naturally warm and good-humored.”

She offered they are “country girls at heart” and “had relatively normal, although privileged, upbringings.”

Furthermore, and “crucially for two women not born into royalty,” Oliveri noted, they are both down to earth. “The two women will one day hold the title of Queen Consort of England thanks to their marriage to future kings, and while that’s (hopefully) still a while off, their paths are on the same trajectory,” she said.

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles’ bond created a new royal ‘fab four’

Kate and Camilla enjoy a 'very close' relationship and have formed a 'new fab four' https://t.co/mydvIGDQ8W — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) July 6, 2022

Another royal expert pointed out to GB News (per Daily Mail) that Bowles and her husband, Prince Charles, seem to be as close to Prince William and Kate as Prince Harry and Markle once were.

“It’s interesting isn’t it, we were sitting here talking about the fab four last time and, of course, that was Harry and Meghan and William and Kate,” Katie Nicholl said, “and now we talk about a very different fab four.”

According to her, Middleton has shown affection to her in-laws at various events. For example, she comforted Prince Charles at Prince Philip’s funeral.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Strategically Plans Her Outfits Around How Much Attention She Wants, Expert Says