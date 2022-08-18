Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing Dresses That the Designer Says Include a ‘Naughty’ Detail

Kate Middleton has become a style icon. The Duchess of Cambridge rarely misses the mark when it comes to fashion and the outfits she’s photographed in sell out at retailers soon after she wears them. Now, a designer who Kate has favored is revealing that there’s one “naughty” detail she includes in all her clothes that even die-hard royal fans may have missed.

Designer is thrilled that Kate is a fan of her clothes

During the summer, Prince William’s wife has been seen out and about a lot in polka dot Alessandra Rich dresses. In an interview with The Telegraph, the designer explained that she doesn’t get a heads up about when and if Kate is going to be wearing her clothing.

“We only know she’s wearing one of the dresses when we see her in it, we’re never told anything in advance,” Rich told the publication. “We don’t ask and they don’t say.”

The Italian designer added that she’s very pleased that Kate is a fan of her collection saying: “I am super grateful … I can’t ever say I’m not thrilled she likes my clothes.”

The ‘naughty’ detail hidden in every dress

It’s not just the Duchess of Cambridge, celebrities like Diane Kruger and Sienna Miller are also fans of Rich’s brand. And no matter who rocks her dresses there’s a sexy theme as Rich includes a “naughty” detail in her attire that many fans haven’t noticed.

“All my pieces are like this. They cover the arms or the legs, but there’s always a split somewhere or a body chain underneath,” she revealed. “It is good to be a bit naughty.”

Kate’s wardrobe choices are in preparation for her future role as queen consort

Something many fans have noticed is how much Kate’s style has really evolved over the years.

“I think Kate at 40 seems so much more confident than Kate at 20,” Rich opined, adding, “I love having clients who aren’t super young because you know yourself better, you know what you want–this is true for everyone, so it must be true for the duchess.”

Celebrity stylist Lalla Bronshtein also said that the royal’s wardrobe has become more fresh and modern.

“Kate Middleton’s style has undergone an evolution over the years since she first entered the spotlight as Prince William’s college girlfriend,” Bronshtein previously told Express. “In preparing for her role as queen, I think her personal style has developed; she’s choosing more fashion-forward looks and becoming more experimental while consciously still dressing as becoming of a future queen.”

Now we know that the future queen consort doesn’t see anything wrong with adding a little bit of “naughty” to her wardrobe.

