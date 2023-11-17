Here's why a body language expert says the Prince and Princess of Wales aren't the same people they were when they first appeared together in their engagement interview.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) began seeing each other when they were in college at the Univesity of St. Andrews. After dating for several years, news broke that the two were engaged and they sat down for a joint interview together on Nov. 16, 2010.

Looking back at the video of that interview a body language expert is pointing out just how different they are today, especially Kate who the expert says is a “completely different person” now.

Body language expert points out how different Kate is now from her first televised interview

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive to pose for photographs in St. James Palace after announcing engagement | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Now, Stanton has analyzed video of William and Kate the first time they spoke together on camera following their engagement announcement.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton noted: “Kate is a bit more closed off than William in their engagement video. She’s kept her cool quite well. Her tone of voice is low, she isn’t very animated, and doesn’t show much emotion through her hands or posture. But now, she is very animated and it’s often quite easy to read how she’s feeling. Her tone of voice is now much clearer and a lot louder with more energy.

“The volume in both of their voices has increased dramatically since their engagement video. This suggests they are a lot more relaxed and can be themselves with whoever they are engaging with in public. While Kate was still quite confident when they first got engaged, she is a completely different Kate today.”

According to the expert, these days “Kate is bold, confident, and feels strong within herself.”

“When we look at Kate, her confidence in the way she carries herself has developed immensely,” Stanton explained. “Kate owns the room in the way she walks and engages with people — and people respect that about her. When she arrives at an event, she doesn’t wait around. Kate is there for a reason but also enjoys meeting new people. We never see Kate fiddling with her clothes or trying to distract herself — and that tells us she very rarely feels out of place or nervous.”

Prince William is different as well as he showed he was ‘nervous’ during the interview

The body language guru also talked about Prince William’s demeanor during the engagement interview. Even though the prince has been in the royal spotlight his entire life, Stanton saw him exhibit signs of “nervousness” in that joint interview with his future wife.

“In William and Kate’s engagement video, I get the impression William wasn’t particularly comfortable,” Stanton said. “I get a sense he feels restricted. It’s a formal occasion, but when you see pictures of them together now, William is a lot more relaxed and feels a lot more confident in himself. When we hear William speaking (in the video) his voice tone is a lot lower, and he stumbles on his words quite a lot. This suggests William was feeling nervous and apprehensive — and a lack of confidence.

“William also kept looking down and to the left, which is very significant. William is left-handed and when left-handed individuals look down and to the left, it means they are accessing feelings. It shows he is looking back and reflecting on his memories. It tells us that William is the kind of person who processes situations by using his inner feelings. It suggests he is an emotive person who wears his heart on his sleeve.”

Stanton added: “William is quite an animated person now when we see him present at events. But during their engagement, his hands are clasped together and that is a signal of him having quite a bit of tension. He is very nervous at this point. The William and Kate we see today is a completely different story … William’s eye contact is a lot better. He used to shy away from eye contact. He’s fully engaged, he can communicate his feelings well and he feels confident about himself as the Prince of Wales.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.