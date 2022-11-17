Kate Middleton Did Not Want to ‘Come Across as Flashy’ at George, Charlotte, and Louis’ Posh New School — So She Gave Them 2 Chickens

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently relocated their family from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The move means that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are now attending a posh new school in the countryside of Berkshire, England. To make a good first impression on the teachers and other parents, the Princess of Wales came up with a unique gift idea.

Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children are now attending The Lambrook School

George, Charlotte, and Louis are the newest students at The Lambrook School, a private school located on 52 acres in Berkshire. Outdoor play is reportedly encouraged, with the campus featuring a nine-hole golf course, a swimming pool, and a bee farm.

Lessons taught at the school include English, Maths, French, Science, Greek, History, Geography, Art, Design & Technology, Drama, Music, Physical Education, Swimming, and Games.

On their first day at Lambrook — which happened to be the same day that Queen Elizabeth II died — George, Charlotte, and Louis were met by headmaster Jonathan Perry, who shook their hands and welcomed them. Because of the queen’s health that morning, Prince William traveled to Sandringham to be with his grandmother and Kate stayed in Windsor with the kids.

The Princess of Wales didn’t want to ‘come across as flashy’

According to InTouch via Apple News, making a good first impression at the school was important to Kate. So, she decided to donate a pair of hens that the school could use on their farm.

“Kate wanted to get off to a good start with the parents and teachers,” an insider dished. “It’s not the most extravagant gift, but they can use it for their little learning farm, and she didn’t want to come across as flashy.”

A second insider noted that commoner-turned-future queen consort Kate surprises everyone she meets with “how down-to-earth and normal she is.”

“She and Prince William wanted their children’s lives to be as normal as possible, and that’s what they’ve achieved. When she’s not doing public appearances, Kate’s life is actually quite mundane. She may be a princess, but she’s really just an ordinary mum,” the palace insider shared.

Kate Middleton’s gift to The Lambrook School was featured in an Instagram video

After George, Charlotte, and Louis’ new school received their gift of two chickens from the Princess of Wales, they posted an adorable video on their Instagram page that was taken within the school’s private grounds. The clip showed a flock of chickens roaming around the grass beneath an apple tree.

“It has been wonderful to hear the sounds of our children, chickens, and birds enjoying the autumnal school grounds over the past week. There are #acorns and #conkers to collect, apples ready to pick and rabbits and #chickens to visit in our peaceful Orchard. #autumn #appletrees,” the caption read.

According to People Magazine, William and Kate’s three kids are doing well and have already made friends at their new school. When speaking to the crowd at Sandringham in September, Kate said that they had “settled in nicely.”

