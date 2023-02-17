Kate Middleton Is Distancing Herself From Queen Elizabeth in 1 Major Aspect of Royal Life

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II had a close relationship. Throughout the years, the late queen relied on Kate during their royal engagements. The two royal family members formed a special bond. However, Kate is distancing herself from the queen when it comes to one significant aspect of royal life.

Kate Middleton is distancing herself from Queen Elizabeth in one key area

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II | Oli Scarff – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Kate Middleton is committed to carrying out her role as the Princess of Wales to the best of her ability. However, she appears to be distancing herself from the queen when it comes to the number of patronages she has. As of this writing, Kate has roughly 20 patronages. Queen Elizabeth II had more than 600 patronages.

Kate is limiting her royal work to a few areas, which is something the queen didn’t do. Queen Elizabeth supported hundreds of patronages but didn’t focus on specific areas. On the other hand, Kate is focusing her efforts on childhood development. Kate’s campaign will most likely be where she spends her life’s work instead of distributing her interests across hundreds of different patronages.

Kate Middleton’s role as Princess of Wales

Kate was named Princess of Wales shortly after Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022. Camilla Parker Bowles was Princess of Wales before Kate. However, she chose to use the title Duchess of Cornwall because the Princess of Wales title was so closely associated with Princess Diana, reports NBC.

Kate is determined to make the Princess of Wales title her own. A royal family spokesperson said Kate “appreciates the history associated with this role” but will “understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path,” reports Today.

The spokesperson added, “[Kate and Prince William] are focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time. The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously.”

Kate Middleton is embracing her role as future queen

Kate appears comfortable with her future role as queen. Body language expert Darren Stanton says it’s clear the Princess of Wales is ready for what lies ahead. She’s focusing on her royal duties and preparing to be a leader people can count on.

“Since becoming Princess of Wales, Kate’s body language has definitely changed,” says Stanton on behalf of Betfair Casino. “It’s almost as though she has fully embraced the idea that she is going to be queen. It’s obvious that it’s a position she holds in high regard since it was also Princess Diana’s title.”

Stanton continues, “For lots of people the pressure of the media and attending royal events would cause sleepless nights and stress. However, Kate has in fact shown a different approach as she appears a lot more confident. She now communicates on an even deeper level and leaves a lasting impression with all that she encounters.”

