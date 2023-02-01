Kate Middleton Doesn’t Expect to Get This Classic Valentine’s Day Gift From Prince William

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton visited Kirkgate Market in Leeds, England, on Jan. 31, 2023.

During a conversation with a florist, Kate Middleton said she doesn’t think Prince William will give her a bouquet of red roses for Valentine’s Day.

Previously, Prince William reportedly gave Kate Middleton 50 roses and a romantic handwritten card for Valentine’s Day in 2022.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s not expecting roses from Prince William for Valentine’s Day. She told a florist as much during a January 2023 visit to a market in England. Ahead, exactly what the Princess of Wales said. Plus, the last time she received Valentine’s Day flowers from the Prince of Wales. Spoiler: It wasn’t that long ago.

Kate Middleton said she doesn’t think Prince William will get her roses for Valentine’s Day during a Jan. 31 visit to Kirkgate Market

During a Jan. 31 visit to Kirkgate Market in Leeds, England, Kate stopped by a florist’s stall and chatted about the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday.

“No doubt William will be buying you some red roses,” florist Neil Ashcroft remarked to Kate after handing her a bouquet of hyacinths, which are supposedly the Princess of Wales’s favorite (via Express). “I don’t think he will do,” Kate replied.

The florist later recalled he even offered Kate a discount on a bouquet of flowers, but the mother of three didn’t take him up on it.

Kate’s visit to the market comes on the heels of a significant meeting at Windsor Castle for her early childhood development work as well as the announcement of a public awareness campaign called Shaping Us.

William reportedly gave Kate 50 roses and the ‘most romantic’ handwritten note on Valentine’s Day in 2022

Flowers aren’t always a no-go from William on Valentine’s Day. The 40-year-old reportedly surprised Kate with box of 50 roses on Feb. 14, 2022 (via UsWeekly). “He handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother,” a source told the outlet.

As a couple who has been married for more than a decade (William and Kate celebrated 10 years of marriage in 2021 with anniversary portraits) they’re reportedly up for more relaxed evenings at home instead of “extravagant” celebrations come Valentine’s Day.

“William and Kate are homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill,” the source said. “They’ll watch Netflix and documentaries when the children are in bed, order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it’s the simple things in life that count.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William spent their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple apart

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales weren’t together for their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife. On Valentine’s Day 2012, nearly a year after their April 2011 Westminster Abbey nuptials, Kate and William were miles apart.

Kate spent the day visiting charities in Liverpool, England. Meanwhile, William completed a six-week tour of duty in the Falklands (via The Washington Post).

The occasion wasn’t without some sweet gifts. Kate received flowers and cards from well-wishers. She also revealed William had sent her flowers and a card earlier in the day.