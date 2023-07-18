Kate Middleton Dubbed the ‘Leader’ at Wimbledon With Prince William, George, and Charlotte by Body Language Expert

A body language expert called Kate Middleton 'the true Queen of Wimbledon,' after her display as a 'leader' at the tennis tournament with Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte on July 16.

Prince William might be the heir to the throne, but Kate Middleton showed herself to be a “leader” at Wimbledon. A body language expert says the Prince of Wales “stepped back” while the Princess of Wales did the “hosting and coaching” when the couple sat in the royal box with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate Middleton looked every bit the ‘true Queen of Wimbledon’ on July 16

The Wales family, apart from 5-year-old Prince Louis, headed to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023. William and Kate, both regulars at the renowned tennis tournament, watched Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic compete for the title. With them at Centre Court were their two oldest children; George, 9, and Charlotte, 8.

Examining their demeanor, body language expert Judi James noticed Kate “stepping up” as the royals watched the match.

“Kate showed herself to be the true Queen of Wimbledon this year,” James told The Mirror. She appeared to be “stepping up into her very high profile regal leadership and hosting role.” Kate’s “body language displays” included “confidence and a genuine passion for the game.”

As president of the club, Kate’s familiar with attending the tournament and handing out trophies. However, as James explained, she took charge in a more personal capacity sitting courtside with William and their kids.

“She was very much the leader of her small family group too,” the expert said. Kate appeared to be “hosting and coaching Charlotte and George.”

As for William, he “stepped back to gaze on proudly using body language like a ‘fig leaf’ hand clasp barrier in front of the torso that made him look a little like an over-awed child himself.”

The Wimbledon finals were a ‘bring your children to work’ moment for Kate, George, and Charlotte

James continued, saying the championship match offered Kate the opportunity to teach George and Charlotte about making official appearances.

“It looked like ‘bring your children to work’ day for Kate,” the expert said. The mother of three “hosted with an impressive firmness, introducing Charlotte and George by name to the players and staff she was meeting.”

Furthermore, Kate appeared to be “indulging in some lengthy explanations and instructions to her son and daughter that suggested she is now taking a huge role in preparing them for royal life.”

“Her constant pointing and explanations seemed to work in terms of motivation,” James added, noting Charlotte and George looked “as enthusiastic about the match as Kate herself.”

George and Charlotte copied Kate Middleton’s body language at Wimbledon

Charlotte and George’s movements at Wimbledon also hinted Kate excelled during the Wimbledon appearance. According to James, the young kids mimicked their mom.

“Mirroring of her body language rituals showed a synchronization that was proof of her power and her leadership role at that location,” James said. “George’s body language as he watched the match was almost identical to the rituals he uses when watching football with his dad,” she continued, noting his “air punches.”

“But his face-covering gesture with both hands looked identical to a gesture his mother used, showing like-minded enthusiasm,” James added, saying Charlotte did too. “Charlotte also copied Kate’s hands over the face cut-off gesture when the tension got too much,” the expert said. “Although unlike her brother she couldn’t resist still peeking at the court.”

Where was William in all this? He “took a more low-key role,” James said. “But when he did chat to the children he received flatteringly intense signals of attention and affection from Kate, who seemed determined to bring him into the group via smiles and eye attention rituals of encouragement.”

