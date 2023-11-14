One of Kate Middleton's relatives is reportedly considering discussing the royal family feud -- but not everyone thinks this is a good idea.

The royal rift between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the family has continued to make headlines in recent years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in California since 2020, and they have hardly returned to the UK. Harry and Meghan hardly speak to Prince William and Kate Middleton, and it doesn’t look like things between the two couples will be cleared up any time soon.

Now, though, one member of Kate’s family has been warned not to “widen” the royal rift, as it could wind up making things much worse.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s uncle has been warned not to publish anything about the rift in his upcoming book

News broke in the last month that Kate’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, was planning to release a memoir all about how he built his own success. But rumors have swirled that Goldsmith also plans to touch on the royal family drama as a way of giving the Middleton family a “voice” in what happened between Kate and the Sussexes. However, royal experts warn that any form of speech by the royals, even if it comes from Kate’s family, might not be the best “tactic” for keeping their reputation perfectly polished.

“I hope he doesn’t [publish the book],” royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, via Express. “Or, if he does, I hope it will be his story; not the story of the royal rift.”

Bond continued, “I think the tactic so far — to rise above the barbs directed from California and instead to concentrate on work and service — has been both dignified and effective. If he starts disputing how events have played out, it will surely only deepen the rift and provoke retaliation from the Sussexes. And so the vicious circle will continue. Much better to adopt Camilla’s strategy: Least said, soonest mended.”

While rumors suggest Goldsmith’s memoir will touch on the royal rift, there is not yet proof that the book will discuss anything. It might, however, mention his niece, Kate, and say glowing things about her without ever mentioning her ties to the royal family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have remained largely silent over the feud

Harry and Meghan did what they felt was necessary to tell their side of the story; the two developed a Netflix documentary, held multiple sit-down interviews, and Harry released a memoir. However, William and Kate have not taken a similar path.

William and Kate have remained largely silent regarding any issues with Harry and Meghan. The Prince and Princess of Wales have made their children and the monarchy their focus. They’re determined to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis a private, normal life, which could perhaps be yet another reason as to why they are not discussing their relationship with Harry and Meghan with the media.

Any chance for a reconciliation is still up in the air. While Harry is on speaking terms with his father, he is reportedly not on speaking terms with his brother, so time will tell whether the two men will be able to work things out. If Goldsmith does mention the rift in his book, it could only make things worse.