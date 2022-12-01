Boston Kate Middleton ‘Fashion Fun’ Isn’t Happening, Expert Says

TL;DR:

Prince William are Kate Middleton are visiting Boston, Mass., for three days.

Based on Kate Middleton’s initial outfits, a royal fashion expert doesn’t expect to see any “fashion fun.”

“This is not the time to be ostentatious with their wardrobes,” the expert said of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It seems Kate Middleton — and Prince William — won’t be using the streets of Boston, Mass., to take sartorial risks. Based on the Princess of Wales’ fashion choices this side of the Atlantic so far, a royal fashion expert says “fashion fun” isn’t on the agenda for the three-day visit.

Kate Middleton wore slightly ‘unexciting’ outfits on first day in Boston, expert says

According to celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder, Kate’s Boston outfits from Nov. 30 were stylish and, perhaps, dull.

“Overall sartorially, the first day was a success on the style front if a little unexciting,” she said (via Newsweek).

Kate initially stepped out in Boston wearing a plum-colored Alexander McQueen pantsuit. The ensemble may look familiar to fans of Kate’s looks because she’s previously worn the suit in other colors. Kate also honored Princess Diana with a pair of earrings her late mother-in-law used to wear.

Then she wore a plaid Burberry dress complete with a Mulberry handbag to greet Michelle Wu, the mayor of Boston. Later, for a Boston Celtics game, Kate recycled a piece from her wardrobe, a blue vintage Chanel blazer.

Holder continued, saying William’s Earthshot Prize Awards could be the reason for Kate’s Boston wardrobe.

“The fashion was designed to not pull focus from a cause which is very dear to the Prince’s heart,” she explained.

“Personally I’m hoping for a little more fashion fun over the next couple of days to satisfy Kate’s fashionista-fans,” she added. “But, alas, I’m not convinced that we will witness this on this particular occasion.”

Kate Middleton’s ‘conservative’ fashion choices in Boston ‘reflect’ the current ‘mood’ — ‘It’s a new era’

Dressing for a trip abroad can be tricky for royals. According to Holder, Kate has to consider showcasing British designs via her looks. At the same time, she has to think about what’s going on socially and economically.

“If her tour wardrobe is anything to go by, it’s clear that Kate means business in Boston and to date she has cut an elegant if conservative figure, showcasing the best of British tailoring in Alexander McQueen, Burberry and Mulberry,” Holder said.

Boston visit is part of a ‘new era’ for Kate Middleton and her clothes ‘reflect the mood’

Holder also pointed out how Kate’s new position as Princess of Wales is a “new era” for her fashion-wise.

“This is a new era for Kate as she gets ever closer to the throne and her sartorial choices reflect the mood,” she said.

“The still recent death of Her Majesty the Queen” brings “a sombre [sic] undertone to her wardrobe. It may be back to work, but this family are still very much in mourning after losing possibly their greatest figurehead ever.”

Kate Middleton wore another pantsuit on her and Prince William’s second day in Boston

Another day in Boston, another Kate pantsuit. On Dec. 1, the mother of three stepped out wearing a burgundy pantsuit (via Harper’s Bazaar).

The occasion? A visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville, Mass., outside Boston. Kate arrived at the tech startup in a wine-colored jacket and trousers paired with a pink blouse.

As for the rest of Kate’s Boston outfits, based on Holder’s prediction there won’t be a gown to rival the one worn to the Nov. 22 state dinner. Rather, in the style of the 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards in London, England, Kate may opt to recycle another gown in an effort to be eco-conscious.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Just Broke Royal Protocol With Her Camel Coat in What a Commentator Once Called a ‘Big Deal’