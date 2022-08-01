Kate Middleton and Food Network Star Ina Garten Share the Same Go-To Dinnertime Meal

Food Network star Ina Garten shares a love for a meal that is also a favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. The two women enjoy the ease and versatility of this one-dish wonder that is easy enough for even novice cooks to prepare. What is this dish that connects the Food Network doyenne and the future Queen of England? Here’s a hint, it’s Garten’s most famous recipe.

As far as 2021, Kate Middleton continued to shop for her groceries

The couple maintains a residence at Kensington Palace, Apt. 1A, where they live with their three children, Princes George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte. The couple also has a second home in Anmer Hall, 18th-century country home on Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Reportedly, Middleton does a lot of the cooking and tending to the home she presides over with Prince William. She reportedly chooses family-friendly dishes that will please her family’s palette. She also enjoys exposing her children to new foods.

As far as 2021, it was reported Middleton continued to do her grocery shopping at Waitrose, close to the family’s Norfolk home; Anmer Hall said Hello! Magazine. It is there the duchess purchases many of her weekly family groceries.

Kate Middleton and Ina Garten share the same go-to meal

One common thread that connects the Duchess of Cambridge and the Food Network star is their love of one particular hearty and tasty recipe: roast chicken.

The recipe is the most popular of her published works and is a favorite of Garten’s husband, Jeffrey.

The Food Network star’s Perfect Roast Chicken was published in her first cookbook, 1999’s The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook.

Garten’s recipe is a classic, packing a minimum of ingredients into a recipe that results in maximum flavor.

However, according to a story published by Vanity Fair, Middleton has her own version of the family-friendly recipe, and it is reportedly one of Prince William’s favorite meals.

Ina Garten has also influenced another famous royal couple

While appearing on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Garten discussed Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s infamous proposal.

Markle shared that she made Garten’s roast chicken for dinner one evening. A proposal from the Duke of Sussex followed the meal.

“I do know that she liked to cook my roast chicken, which we call engagement chicken because whenever you make it, somebody asks you to marry them,” Garten told Geist.

He suggested that Garten was “responsible” for the royal wedding.

Garten joked, “Oh, without me, it would’ve never have happened.”

