Kate Middleton’s Gesture to Prince William at Recent Event ‘Put Her in the Role of Control,’ Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert looked at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s gestures and expressions during the Six Nations rugby match as they cheered on rival teams. According to the expert, Kate appeared to be “in the role of control” during the event.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William were rooting for different teams at the rugby match

Body language expert Judi James analyzed William and Kate’s gestures at the rugby match, telling Express, “Nothing gets the Waleses’ body language signals buzzing more than a competitive event and in the rivalry stakes this Wales vs. England rugby match could hardly have been more ideal.”

James said, “Having to stand side by side as a royal couple but also to stay true to their team loyalties was a difficult call but Kate at least managed to pull it off perfectly.”

According to the body language expert, William showed “signs of sheepish good humor, performing checking gestures with his scarf as he entered the stadium before shoving his hands into his coat pockets.”

The Princess of Wales showed ‘cheeky competitiveness’ toward Prince William, expert says

Kate, the expert said, displayed signals that “were more about the kind of steely determination and leadership that will motivate a team on to a win.”

She looked “demure, holding her chic little bag in front of her torso, but once she got to the welcoming line-up the cheeky competitiveness became visible,” James pointed out.

The expert continued, “Especially in one telling gesture where she pointed to the man she was greeting as though insisting on a win before doing a thumb-jerk gesture and glance to her husband as though jokily belittling the competition.”

Expert points out Kate Middleton ‘steering gesture’ that ‘put her in the role of control’

According to James, the Princess of Wales also displayed a gesture that made her “look like the host” at the event, “in the role of control.”

“Once she had met one man on arrival she did a quick, firm, confident hand scoop gesture to let William know it was his turn to meet the man next. It made her look like the host, hosting William and showing him around,” James said.

She added, “Kate’s steering gesture to William and the way she led him into the stadium and their seats also put her in the role of control.”

James also looked at how Kate appeared more confident in the royal box, telling Express, “In the stands there are some non-verbal hints that William might be over-aware that he is the center of some scrutiny-style attention,” she explained.

“Kate’s body language fits with the group norm as she looks ahead in the same direction as people around her, with a similar closed-lip smile,” James noted. “But William looks upward with a wary-looking facial expression, while his hand on the back of his neck suggests some possible anxiety.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.