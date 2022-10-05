Kate Middleton’s Gesture Shows Support for Prince William in New Photo With Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles III Says Body Language Expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married since 2011. One body language expert says Kate displays a gesture in her new photo with King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles that demonstrates how she supports him. Here’s what he said about Kate and William’s relationship.

Kate Middleton supports Prince William, says body language expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas, also known as The Body Language Guy, analyzed the new official photo of Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla. Rosas says Kate’s body language shows that she supports Prince William. She can be seen putting her hand on his back. Despite grieving the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, she puts her sadness aside and tries to comfort her husband.

“You can see that Catherine is in fact supporting William,” says Rosas. “Maybe Catherine did not feel well at that moment, but even so, she knew that she needed to make this gesture to support William in some way.”

Rosas says this photo illustrates “nice couple dynamics.” He went on to say the body language in this photo was a great way to get the message across that even during tough times Camilla, Charles, Kate, and William are a team.

Kate Middleton reportedly helped Prince William during a rough time

In her book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, Andrea Levin talks about William and Kate’s relationship. She says Kate has been source of stability for William. She notes how she reportedly helped William “deal with his troubles” linked to trauma from his childhood.

According to Levin, Prince William was able to get a firsthand experience with how a “normal, close family life” looked when he met Kate. Levin believes it was Kate’s influence that helped William stay on the right path in life and avoid destructive behaviors. The author says Kate’s love and support helped Willaim manage his “anxieties.”

Kate Middleton is focused on bringing the family together, says author

Kate is known to be a peacemaker in the royal family, says Levin. According to the author, Kate helped Prince William establish a closer relationship with Camilla. Levin says Kate “wants to strengthen a family rather than tear it apart.”

Kate is also credited with attempting to help Prince William and Prince Harry heal the reported rift in their relationship. Some royal watchers believe she’s responsible for the brothers chatting after the funeral services for Prince Philip in 2021.

“I think what we can say is that if there is discord between the brothers, we don’t see it here,” body language expert Joe Navarro tells Today during a 2021 interview. “William has set the pace, waiting for his brother to catch up and Kate has moved to the side so that the brothers can be together.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: Prince William Held His Hands in ‘Fists’ and His Tension Was ‘Cranked up to 11’ Says Body Language Expert