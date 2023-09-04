Kate Middleton's kids are young, and she can't always take them everywhere with her. But she does carry a special memento that reminds her of her children when she's far away from them.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wed back in 2011, and the couple has since welcomed three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. While the kids grow up, William and Kate have kept them mostly out of the spotlight — and between school and being young, the two don’t travel with their parents all that often.

When William and Kate go on royal engagements without the kids, Kate has a special way of keeping her little ones close to her.

Kate Middleton wearing a necklace with her children’s initials | Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

Kate Middleton wears a chain necklace with her three children’s initials

It might not be so easy to spot in photos, but at outings where Kate is wearing a slightly lower neckline, fans might have noticed that she also bears a necklace with her three kids’ initials: G, C, and L. The gold necklace is reportedly worth around $670 and has been in Kate’s wardrobe for several years. According to Express, the piece is made from recycled yellow gold, and it was custom made by Daniella Draper, a jewelry designer.

The first time Kate was spotted with the necklace was just two years ago when she and Prince William visited Scotland. At the time, Louis was three years old. It’s unclear if she had a similar piece of jewelry featuring George and Charlotte’s initials before Louis came along.

Part of William and Kate’s roles as working royals is to visit plenty of commonwealths and different areas that the United Kingdom oversees. As a result, they travel quite often, and with the kids being young, there is just no way they can always go with their parents. The necklace is a sweet way for Kate to keep her kids with her even when they’re apart for several days, or even just for an afternoon trip.

Kate Middleton and Prince William with their three children | Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying to give their kids normal lives

Despite living high-profile lives, William and Kate are doing their best to parent their children no differently than any other parents. The kids all attend the same school, and the Wales family recently relocated to Adelaide Cottage, a home on the grounds of Windsor Castle, to help give the kids a bit more privacy. George is just shy of entering his pre-teen years, meaning he’ll want privacy more than ever, and as the kids grow up and start to understand how important their family name is, William and Kate think it’s best to shield them from the spotlight.

The Wales children have started to make more frequent public appearances. They tend to attend easygoing outings, such as sporting events like Wimbledon and soccer games. The whole family can be spotted on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour, though it’s one of the few places where Prince Louis is seen. Still only five years old, Louis doesn’t quite have the same ability to spend lengthy amounts of time in the public eye that his brother and sister do. But he certainly is there in spirit when Kate wears her necklace.