Kate Middleton Has a ‘Hidden Communication’ With Prince William, Body Language Expert Says

According to a body language expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton have developed a “hidden communication” over their years together. Some observers would like to see more overt affection between the couple, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share. But others argue their subtle looks and signals make them stronger, even if they aren’t evident to everyone.

Body language expert explains Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘hidden communication’

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton said, “Kate conducts herself with great gravitas, and when she does join William, the two are suitably in sync.”

“They maintain lots of eye contact when together, and we see subtle gestures, like a touch on the elbow or briefly holding hands when appropriate,” Stanton added.

The sometimes heart-shaped couple “also share little innocuous looks that we tend to see a couple who have been together for a long time exchange,” he noted. According to the expert, “It’s a hidden communication in the best possible sense that only strengthens them as a pairing.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton use ‘subtle signaling’ as part of their communication, body language expert says

Another body language expert, Judi James, noted specific signs William and Kate use to communicate in public. These include hair-preening, shared flirting, and mirroring (The Sun).

According to James, they displayed their flirty side at Wimbledon in 2022. They also used “subtle secret signaling” to show their mutual adoration.

Kate’s grooming was more “exaggerated” than usual, James said. And her glances toward William showed her appreciation for him. The couple’s body language also indicated “some shared flirting and jokes,” the expert pointed out.

Furthermore, they showed mirroring body language at Wimbledon, which is typical for the couple, revealing an unspoken connection. James told Express.co.uk, “Their mirroring also defines a very evenly-balanced relationship in terms of status.”

Kate Middleton sometimes uses her power color to ‘channel the inner confidence needed to hold her own,’ body language expert says

Though Kate has developed subtle signs to communicate with William without words, she’s also developed confidence as a royal family member, experts like Stanton have noted. And the couple has grown more confident together, too.

For instance, “Kate Middleton knew all eyes would be on her during the Diplomatic Corps Reception held at Buckingham Palace,” Stanton said (Betfair), “and she made sure she was dressed for the occasion, choosing a red gown, knowing that the colour [sic] will allow her to stand out.”

“She feels most powerful when wearing red and no doubt used her dress to channel the inner confidence needed to hold her own at such an event,” the expert added.

Stanton also noted, “Again, we saw Kate distance herself from William in a quietly confident manner, proving she and William have a willingness and the strength to operate individually as well as a couple.”

“Kate was seen engaging with the guests — portraying genuine expressions of happiness and joy, staying true to her nature,” the analyst went on. “We are yet to see moments where Kate appears disingenuous when interacting with others.”

“It’s clear she has a genuine passion and enjoyment for attending these sorts of events.”

