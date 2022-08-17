Kate Middleton Had a Hilarious Nickname for Prince William in College

According to royal sources, Kate Middleton used to have a funny nickname for Prince William that was perhaps a bit too risqué for use around the palace. What did she supposedly call him when they were still college sweethearts? Read on to find out.

Prince William and Kate Middleton began their relationship in college

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met during their first year at St. Andrews University, where she said she felt “very shy” about encountering the future king. Meanwhile, he said he felt a connection when they first became acquainted.

“When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and then I knew there was possibly something I wanted to explore there, but we ended up being friends for a while,” Prince William explained during an interview with Tom Bradby of ITV News (per PEOPLE).

They eventually lived together as friends, but eventually realized they wanted more around 2002. That reportedly happened when he saw her in a sheer dress at a fashion show and realized he wanted to be more than friends.

“We lived with a couple of others, as well, and it just sort of blossomed from there, really,” Prince William explained. “We just saw more of each other, hung out a bit more, and did stuff.”

They moved into a place of their own in 2003 and went public in the press in 2004. However, after five years of dating, the couple decided to take a break. But the romance was back on in no time. And Prince William said their split was an anomaly, not the beginning of the end.

He shared, “We did split up for a bit, but that was just, we were both very young, it was at university, and we were both sort of defining ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff.”

Kate Middleton supposedly called Prince William ‘Big Willy’ in college

While Prince William and Kate were still defining their characters in college, she supposedly chose a nickname for him that she probably wouldn’t use in front of Queen Elizabeth II. Sources who spoke to The Sun claimed that Kate used to call Prince William “Big Willy,” referring to his anatomy.

The couple reportedly has tried out different nicknames for each other since those days. For instance, sources say she playfully called him “baldy,” while he cheekily called her the “Duchess of Dolittle.”

How Prince William and Kate Middleton have grown in confidence during their time together

Some royal sources note it was good for Prince William to have met Kate because she has helped him grow his confidence. “Over recent years William has really developed as a senior royal, as an empath and as a communicator, and part of that is thanks to his marriage to Kate Middleton,” body language expert Darren Stanton explained (per Marie Claire).

“Kate has had a lot to do with building William’s confidence, especially during royal engagements and meeting other civil dignitaries,” Stanton added.

