Prince Harry's reportedly been reminded that 'life is short' as his father, King Charles III, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, undergo hospitalizations.

King Charles III and Kate Middleton’s hospital stay announcements reportedly have Prince Harry doing some “thinking.” The Duke of Sussex is said to be re-evaluating where he stands with his relatives across the Atlantic amid the reminder that “life is short and family is important.”

Kate’s recovering after abdominal surgery, King Charles is set to undergo a ‘corrective procedure’ for an enlarged prostate

On Jan. 17, 2024, the royal family released statements on Kate and the king’s health. Kensington Palace announced Kate was in recovery following a “planned” abdominal surgery that took place a day earlier.

Not stating the specific reason for the surgery, the palace noted Kate’s recovery will continue at home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, England.

Additionally, they said the 42-year-old’s “unlikely” to carry out official appearances until after Easter, which falls on March 31, 2024.

Shortly after, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles would undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate.

However, the recovery isn’t expected to be as lengthy as Kate’s. The king, the palace said, “postponed public engagements for a short period of recuperation.”

King Charles and Kate’s hospital stays have reminded Harry that ‘life is short and family is important’

Harry has reportedly been hit hard by news of his father and sister-in-law’s hospitalizations. Speaking to Closer magazine, a source remarked that it’s given the 39-year-old a chance to remember what’s “important.”

“Although a lot has gone on, times like this have reminded them [Harry and Meghan Markle] that life is short and family is important,” they said (via Mirror).

Harry, they claimed, is “thinking about things differently” while his relationship with William is in tatters, and he’s not exactly back to being on speaking terms with King Charles. (Harry and his father last talked during a reported November 2023 phone call.)

The duke “very much still loves his father and sister-in-law,” the source continued, noting he’s looking toward reconciling with the royal family.

However, traveling to England to be with King Charles and Kate probably isn’t likely. “Harry certainly wouldn’t hesitate flying back to the UK to help,” they said. “But he knows there will be no shortage of support for his father.”

Harry and Meghan have reportedly sent Kate and King Charles their ‘best wishes’ amid hospital stays

Upon learning his father, King Charles, planned to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate, Harry, along with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, reportedly sent their regards. The couple are said to have done the same for Kate, who is still recovering at The London Clinic.

“The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health,” a source told the Mirror. “The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”