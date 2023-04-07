Kate Middleton May Not Wear a Tiara to the Coronation but ‘Grand Jewels’ Are Still Expected

Royal watchers who love seeing Kate Middleton wear a tiara could be disappointed come coronation day. A royal jewelry expert thinks it’s possible the Princess of Wales may skip wearing a bejeweled headpiece to the coronation. In its place, Kate — and other royal women — might wear smaller “grand jewels.”

‘De-formalizing’ of royal ‘world’ could mean no tiara for Kate at the coronation

There’s a chance Kate could attend sans a tiara when King Charles III is officially crowned. According to Lauren Kiehna, a royal jewelry expert, it’d be one way of modernizing the tradition-steeped ceremony.

“Tiaras were worn by nearly every royal lady at the Queen’s coronation in 1953, as well as lots of aristocratic women, but times have certainly changed in 70 years,” Kiehna said (via People).

“I’m certainly hoping we’ll see coronation tiaras,” she continued. “But it’s possible that Charles is following the example of some of his European counterparts, like the King of the Netherlands, and setting a daytime formal dress code for the event.”

While a “daytime formal dress code” wouldn’t have Kate in a tiara she wouldn’t necessarily be without some royal family jewels. “We could still see some grand jewels, like necklaces, brooches and earrings but no tiaras,” the Court Jeweller writer said.

“I’ll be sad if that’s true but it may just be another part of the ‘de-formalizing’ of the British royal world that has taken place over the last several decades,” Kiehna concluded.

Kate Middleton’s worn a tiara on 2 occasions since becoming the Princess of Wales



Although she may not sport a tiara on coronation day Kate’s already had not one but two tiara moments as Princess of Wales. In November 2022, two months after getting her new title, the now-41-year-old wore a tiara.

But not just any tiara. Kate wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara, a favorite of hers and her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, to a state dinner.

A few weeks later, on Dec. 6, 2022, Kate donned a tiara again. This time she opted to wear the Lotus Flower Tiara for a diplomatic corps reception (via Vogue).

Kate Middleton’s coronation outfit isn’t predicted to outshine King Charles

As for the rest of Kate’s coronation look, the mother of three isn’t expected to make a statement with her clothes. Because, after all, the coronation is all about King Charles.

However, that doesn’t mean Kate won’t have a little fun with her coronation outfit. She may, per royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist Miranda Holder, experiment with her “fashion formula.”

“Typically wearing a coat dress ensemble from her favorite designer Alexander McQueen,” Kate’s 2023 BAFTAs look, complete black evening gloves and over-sized earrings, hinted at a twist.

“After the princess switched things up with the I feel we are going to see elements of the traditional Kate such as the coat dress” and “some surprising elements to keep us on our toes, going forward.” Perhaps with “an unusual selection of accessories for example.”

The coronation of King Charles is on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, England.