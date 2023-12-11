'Meghan and Kate almost never had a chance to get that close,' author and royal correspondent Omid Scobie said of the royal sisters-in-law.

Best friends Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are not, nor were they ever. The Duchess of Sussex and Princess of Wales aren’t close. According to Omid Scobie, a royal correspondent and author, Kate and Meghan’s “lack” of a friendship can be traced back to the state of Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship when the sisters-in-law first met. Namely, that the brothers weren’t at the time — and never were — particularly close.

Kate and Meghan ‘almost never had a chance to get that close’ because William and Harry were distant

“Meghan and Kate’s friendship or relationship or lack of, it’s largely down to even in those early days,” Scobie told the Associated Press while promoting the release of his Endgame book (via Daily Mail).

“And we didn’t know it at the time, but we have since learned due to Harry’s memoir because William and his brother were just not close,” he continued, “Meghan and Kate almost never had a chance to get that close.”

Throughout the pages of Spare, Harry’s best-selling memoir, which hit shelves in January 2023, the 39-year-old suggested he and William had never been particularly close.

In addition to some searing passages about William were anecdotes about his older brother’s teasing and insistence they pretend not to know each other at school.

“The Palace was certainly never shy about telling all of the journalists in the press pack, including myself,” Scobie went on, “that ‘these are two very different women. They’re not going to have much in common, but at least there’s respect there.’”

“But I think as we’ve seen, as the years have gone by, that it’s even been questionable whether that respect is even there,” the author noted.

Meghan’s difficulties during pregnancy ‘might have struck a chord’ with Kate, but ‘distance’ has remained

Scobie, whose Endgame book has the royal family in a scandal regarding those who allegedly commented on unborn Prince Archie’s skin color, continued.

He noted how Kate had the opportunity to connect with Meghan during a particularly difficult time in her life.

“There would be moments where Meghan, whether she was liked or not, was at her lowest points,” he said. “As in her time as a working royal, she’s spoken about those suicidal ideations that she’s had during her pregnancy.”

“For Kate, who is a mental health ambassador who champions the early years sector, including focus on pregnancy right up until the age of five,” he said. “You would think that that might have struck a chord with her.”

“But there seems to be just this distance that has continued between the two and does to this day,” he added. “I mean, as far as I know, they haven’t had a proper conversation in a number of years.”

Harry thought getting married might change his ‘third wheel’ status with William and Kate

While describing moving into Nottingham Cottage within sight of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Apartment 1A, Harry noted in Spare he longed to spend quality time with his brother and sister-in-law.

“I looked forward to popping in all the time … Holding a bottle of wine and an armful of kiddie presents. Dropping to the floor and wrestling with little [Prince] George.

“But it didn’t work out that way,” he wrote. “They were half a football pitch away, just beyond a stone courtyard. So close that I could see their nanny pass by all the time with the pram [stroller], and I could hear their elaborate renovations.

“I assumed they’d have me over any minute now. Any day,” Harry continued. “But day after day it didn’t happen. I get it, I thought. They’re busy! Building a family! ‘Or maybe … they don’t want a third wheel? Maybe if I get married things will be different?’”

When Harry met Meghan, he discovered being part of a couple didn’t bring him closer to William and Kate. Instead, he noticed a “marked difference” between Kate and Meghan when they met over dinner.

An “awkward” moment involving lip gloss followed. As did a joke from Meghan that Kate didn’t find funny and “clear the air” meetings.

Now, Kate’s said to mock a shudder and laugh upon hearing Meghan’s name.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.