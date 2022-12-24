Kate Middleton Was ‘Oozing Confidence’ During 2019 Sandringham Christmas Outing — Her ‘Moment’

It’s Christmastime, and that means a walk to church for the royal family. While King Charles III is hosting the annual holiday get-together, it’s Kate Middleton who has become a “star” on Christmas walks. According to a body language expert, the 2019 walk at Sandringham proved the Princess of Wales has gone from royal family “backup” to “leader.”

Kate Middleton | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Body language expert Judi James explained how the royal family’s Christmas Day walk is more than a tradition but also an example of how Kate’s status has changed.

“The Christmas Day walk to church at Sandringham used to be an opportunity to see the royals together in one large family group, complete with excited-looking children,” she said (via Express). “Also to glimpse their rather more relaxed and less formal side as they celebrated the day with the rest of the nation.”

However, with tensions running high among royals the last few years, Kate’s taken a new place at the forefront, she explained.

“The rifts and scandals that rocked the royals had an impact on this traditional gathering,” James said. As a result, Kate’s been thrust “into the spotlight as she progressed from a ‘back-seat’-looking royal bride to the Firm’s pivotal, dominant star turn in the space of a few years.”

Kate Middleton had a ‘moment’ as the ‘deserving star’ on Christmas Day, 2019

When the royal family stepped out for their annual Christmas Day walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church for the morning service, Kate, in particular, shined, James said. She and Prince William were joined by their two oldest children; Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

As they made their way to the church past well-wishers, Kate, James noted, went from being a backseat royal to a leader. “This was Kate’s moment as the new, deserving star and [a] potential leader of the royal firm,” she said.

The now-40-year-old led the “royal group” while “oozing confidence,” James added. This was all while Kate had on a coat she regretted wearing because of the rather warm temperatures. Christmas Day outfits aside, Kate embraced the spotlight, “taking her moment in front of the cameras with Charlotte with a very calm smile of pride.”

Kate Middleton’s smile at her first Christmas walk suggested she saw herself as ‘backup’ to more senior royals, expert says

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Queen Consort Camilla | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

James continued, noting how Kate’s body language during Christmas walks at Sandringham used to look very different. In 2011, Kate wasn’t a “star” in the royal family. Rather, as the expert explained, she seemed to consider herself “backup.”

Kate’s first Christmas saw her pushed back down the royal line-up, walking behind a very confident-looking Charles,” James said.

As she walked up the path past crowds, Kate had the “kind of smile that suggested she saw herself as more of a backup to some of the top-tier royals.”

Her hat of choice that year, particularly how it rested just above her eyes, combined with Kate’s “dimpled smile,” suggested to James there were “some levels” of shyness.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.