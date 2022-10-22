Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are ‘No Longer Joined at the Hip,’ According to Body Language Expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language is revealing a lot about their relationship and their role in the royal family. Here’s why the Prince and Princess of Wales haven’t been “joined at the hip” lately, according to an expert.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language typically isn’t very affectionate

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle often show affection publicly, Prince William and Kate Middleton are noticeably more restrained when it comes to PDA. Fans rarely see the Prince and Princess of Wales kissing or even holding hands.

But this doesn’t mean their relationship is in trouble. According to royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, it’s an unspoken rule that royal couples don’t engage in PDA while traveling on official business.

“The likely reasoning is more that while traveling on a tour such as the India trip, technically the couple is working representatives of British Monarchy,” Meier told People. “The couple are likely to show very little PDA, if any, to remain professional during their designated roles abroad.”

Although there’s no official restriction on PDA, Queen Elizabeth II also rarely held hands with her husband Prince Philip in public while conducting business.

William and Kate’s distance reveals something deeper about their relationship and confidence, according to a body language expert.

Prince William and Kate Middleton rarely show PDA — but when they do, it's TOO cute. Happy anniversary, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge! pic.twitter.com/N2vNILuuXr — InStyle (@InStyle) April 29, 2020

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language used to show signs of low confidence

Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s behavior during their September visit to Swansea. Stanton is a former Derbyshire police officer turned media consultant, and was dubbed the “Human Lie Detector” after appearing on shows like BBC’s The One Show and ITV’s This Morning with Phillip and Holly.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, the body language expert noted that Kate and William have shown signs of low confidence in the past. The Prince of Wales “previously adopted similar gestures to that of his father King Charles, and would often come across as anxious or nervous.”

Stanton added, “Although Kate has always had a certain degree of personal confidence, she was often seen turning to William for reassurance during their early years as a royal. We saw her holding William’s arm a lot more, which is a comfort gesture that people tend to do when they feel a little uneasy or unnerved. We also didn’t see her engage with others as much as she does now, like most people that are in a new job or role.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are as Confident as a Couple as They Are Individually: Body Language Expert https://t.co/tDcwHHOnWU — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) July 6, 2022

The Prince and Princess of Wales are no longer ‘joined at the hip’

The expert claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language shows that they have grown in confidence. Although they are no longer “joined at the hip,” it’s a sign of self-assurance rather than a problem in their relationship.

“Judging by [Kate’s] recent body language and eye contact, she is much more at ease when talking to members of the public. It’s very rare that she will hang on to William’s arm when attending various events,” said Stanton. “In fact, it’s quite common for Kate to stride ahead of William and speak to people on her own, whilst William speaks to other officials. They are no longer joined at the hip as perhaps the perception might’ve shown a decade ago.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

