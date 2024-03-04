The royal couple are pushing the envelope by sharing little information about the Princess of Wales' condition.

Prince William has put his family first as his wife, Kate Middleton, recovers from abdominal surgery. However, is the Prince of Wales pushing the monarchy “to destruction” with a “high-risk” plan of keeping details surrounding her health quiet? Do the Wales’ have every right to remain silent as speculation looms about the princesses’ condition? One royal commentator weighed in on the situation.

Kensington Palace has remained largely silent about Kate Middleton’s health condition. Royal watchers know little about the Princess of Wales except for three official statements.

The palace revealed that Kate had surgery, was recovering at home, and was finally doing well. However, that information did little to quell speculation surrounding her condition.

However, the lack of details surrounding Kate’s illness, surgery, and recovery comes under the direction of her husband, Prince William. Daniela Elser, a royal commentator for News.com.au, claims that William has remained “resolute in the face of growing public agitation.”

“The prince is more than willing to bet a hell of a lot. And he’s doubling down, no matter how ‘high-risk’ his current strategy might be,” she wrote. “He is implacably ignoring all this noise from an increasingly riled up and jumpy public, press, and social media and remained wholly focused on delivering his wife restorative cups of milky tea in the conservatory.”

As the first in line for the throne, he has taken a stand against sharing personal details regarding his wife’s health. She believes “the devil here is not in the details but the lack thereof.” Elser quoted The Telegraph’s royal editor Hannah Furness, who once said, “The old palace policy of ‘never complain, never explain’ is being tested to destruction.”

Prince William continues to put family first

Kate Middleton and Prince William with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis | Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images

Prince William’s stand against a public hungry for information echoes that of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The late monarch also took heat for remaining silent during one titular moment in the royal family’s history.

Daniela Elser writes that Waleses are in danger of “provoking the public.” She believes the same type of backlash followed Queen Elizabeth in the days after Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

“Her late Majesty might initially have chosen to stay at Balmoral to care for teenage William and Prince Harry. But her intransigence on returning to London and recognizing the febrile public mood was one of the biggest miscalculations of her lengthy reign.”

Prince William’s focus and goal are protecting Kate. “To put family first. The plan: Say nothing, do nothing, and post nothing about the princess and let her get better in complete privacy,” Elser wrote.

How long should the palace remain mum on Kate Middleton’s health crisis?

Speculation surrounding Kate Middleton’s health continues to run rampant from the press and public. How long should the palace remain silent on what’s going on?

Daniela Elser writes, “The palace, some quarters have argued, should be more upfront about Kate’s months-long sick leave. Rather than refusing to be drawn on anything beyond the fact that she had a thing, was in the hospital, and is now home.”

She continued, “As the future queen, does the public have the license to be kept even marginally apprised about what is going on with her? Or does Team Wales have every right to continue to be an impenetrable fortress of silence?”

Elser concluded, “At the same time, the prince and princess are actual human beings who should not be obliged to make their every X-ray and dodgy mole public. That decision comes with the danger of possibly alienating the hoi polloi, something which matters because the institution of the monarchy continues to chug along only thanks to the continued benign acquiescence of Brits.”

“Team Wales, in failing to demonstrate some, even a minute, degree of responsiveness to public feeling, are taking a real gamble here. However, with more than a month to go until the first tentative, possible dates that might see Kate return to frontline duties and professional hat-wearing, Kensington Palace is far from out of the woods yet.”

Kate Middleton continues to recover at home at Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor. She will return to public duties sometime in April 2024.