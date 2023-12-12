Prince William and Kate Middleton might spend Christmas morning together with their three kids, but the future king and queen reportedly enjoy very different breakfasts, per a former royal chef.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have plenty in common: They both take their royal roles quite seriously, they both graduated from the same university — and they’re both pretty tall, too. However, they certainly aren’t the same in every capacity. And that includes what they eat.

William and Kate both keep to fairly healthy diets, but one former royal chef revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales definitely do not eat the same breakfast on Christmas morning, with one opting for a much lighter spread than the other.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton don’t share the same Christmas morning breakfast

The Wales couple might do plenty of things together, but when it comes to their Christmas breakfast menu, they couldn’t be more different. Back when the royal family was run by Queen Elizabeth, their Christmas dinners were known for having little variety and flavor. However, at breakfast time, William and Kate are the ones choosing their own menus, and former royal chef Darren McGrady says that Kate opts for a much lighter spread than her husband.

According to Daily Mail, McGrady once revealed that Kate chooses to eat “sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast, and coffee,” all of which is “delivered” to Kate’s room on the holiday morning. William stands on the opposite end of the spectrum, enjoying a much fuller breakfast including things like eggs and bacon, as well as a few British staples like grilled kidneys (you certainly won’t find that on most menus in the United States). Of course, not everyone likes a heavy breakfast, so Kate must just be someone who opts for something lighter to start the day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The royal family members all have quite different diets

While Queen Elizabeth was known for more bland food choices, William and Kate reportedly enjoy a more colorful diet full of plenty of healthy dishes as well as family-friendly meals, such as pizza nights at home with their three children. William and Kate have also said in the past that they love to order takeout on nights when they don’t have much going on and that they enjoy spicy food.

Growing up, William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, were taught healthy eating habits by their mother, Princess Diana. Diana would reportedly make sure the boys ate an equal amount of broccoli for every bit of chicken and mac and cheese that was on their dinner plate. The brothers have likely passed those habits down to their own children, but that doesn’t mean they don’t occasionally indulge in a delicious Christmas breakfast.

It’s unclear whether William and Kate eat the same breakfast on days outside of Christmas. The royal diet has been heavily talked about through the years, and William and Kate have said in interviews that they enjoy cooking alongside their children, whether it’s prepping a salad or making homemade pizza and pasta. It’s still a mystery what the Wales children eat on Christmas morning.