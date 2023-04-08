Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘Shout at Each Other and Say Unkind Things’ Sometimes, Claims Royal Author

Royal author Tom Quinn’s new book Gilded Youth offers a glimpse into the lives of the younger generation of royals. Among the revelations in the book is Quinn’s claim that Kate Middleton and Prince William aren’t the picture-perfect couple they seem to be.

According to the author’s sources, the Prince and Princess of Wales can get into intense fights. And sometimes, they end up saying “unkind things to each other.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Ben Birchall/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s fights can get intense, according to a royal biographer

Kate and Prince William always present a united front and seem to be in lockstep with each other at public events. But according to Quinn, like any other couple, they have their fair share of arguments. The author suggested that the two sometimes have intense fights that include harsh words.

“Of course, privately, William and Kate, like all couples, fall out, row, shout at each other and say unkind things to each other,” he wrote in Gilded Youth. When talking to Fox News Digital, the writer also talked about how sources close to Kate and William suggest their fights can get dramatic. And they can end up with the royal couple flinging things toward each other.

Britain has a new Prince and and Princess of Wales as confirmed by King Charles III this evening #QueenElizabethII #princeandprincessofwales #KingCharles pic.twitter.com/0MLGvrEZjR — The Royal Butler (@TheRoyalButler) September 9, 2022

“Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other, but it’s not all sweetness,” Quinn told the outlet. “They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other.”

The royal biographer noted that the couple is under a lot of pressure, partly because of the lack of space from their staff. “Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also, but it’s not always true,” he added. “Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel. “

Kate Middleton usually keeps calm during their arguments

THE PRINCE AND PRINCESS OF WALES. pic.twitter.com/eBujwH73XP — Diana Pearl (@dianapearl_) September 9, 2022

Despite the occasional argument, Quinn suggested that Kate is a calming force in William’s life. He describes her as someone who is very practical and rational. This is in contrast to William, who is described as being more ill-tempered and impulsive.

“William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded,” he told Fox News Digital, just before referencing Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. “We see an example of that in Harry’s book… But Kate is very level-headed.”

“She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up,'” Quinn added. “And I think when she gets into any rows with William — she just ignores it.”

However, in Gilded Youth, Quinn noted that while the couple does argue, they ultimately find common ground and work things out. Kate is an appeaser by instinct,” he wrote. “William always gives way as he had more than enough emotional turmoil, divorce, and disruption as a child.”

Understandably, some may be surprised to hear that the Prince and Princess of Wales sometimes have disagreements. But it’s important to remember that this is not uncommon in any relationship, and every couple has ups and downs.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship has been going strong for over 20 years

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at the #EarthshotBoston2022 awards to celebrate groundbreaking solutions to repair our planet pic.twitter.com/tw5DQYTgrn — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) December 2, 2022

Prince William and Kate’s relationship has been in the public eye since they first started dating in 2003. After dating on and off for several years, the couple announced their engagement in 2010. They were married in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey the following year, which was watched by millions of people around the world.

Since then, the couple has welcomed three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. They have also been involved in several charitable initiatives together, including their Royal Foundation projects, mental health advocacy, and environmental conservation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales may have their fair share of arguments, but they seem to remain committed to each other. And with their children by their side, the future looks bright for the beloved royal couple.