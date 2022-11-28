A Kate Middleton Princess Diana Moment Should’ve Been Planned for ‘Low Boil’ Boston Visit

TL;DR:

Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting Boston, Mass., in December 2022.

A royal author says interest is “low” with not much of a “sizzle factor.”

Instead, they claim, there should’ve been a Princess Diana-inspired moment planned for Kate Middleton to increase interest.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are headed stateside. The Prince and Princess of Wales are traveling across the pond in December 2022. However, an expert says one thing’s missing from the “low boil” trip; a Princess Diana moment for Kate.

William and Kate are going to Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards

The Earthshot Prize Awards are taking William and Kate to Boston, Mass., in early December. In partnership with the John F. Kennedy Foundation, the initiative launched by William will have its second annual award ceremony.

Similar to the 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards in London, William and Kate will be there to see five winners honored for their solutions to environmental challenges. The ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall (via Earthshot Prize). It will also air globally and be available to watch on Dec. 4.

The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we're heading to Boston!



Royal author says a Kate Middleton dancefloor moment would add to the Boston trip’s ‘sizzle factor’

William and Kate will be in Boston to see the awards handed out. However, an author says the city shouldn’t be their only stop. The reason being “interest in William and Kate is low boil,” as it relates to the visit, she said (via The Times).

The author of The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor–the Truth and the Turmoil thinks it’s a misstep considering the “sizzle factor is quiescent, to say the least.”

This is where the Diana moment comes in. To up the “sizzle factor” she would’ve orchestrated a dance with a celebrity. Just like Diana dancing with John Travolta in 1985. Brown suggesting recreating the moment at “a White House dinner, with Kate hitting the dance floor with [the actor] Bradley Cooper” in “the dress Kate wore to the James Bond opening.”

However, William and Kate don’t necessarily want Boston to be a trip where royalty and Hollywood meet. Rather, they reportedly want it as “part of their more modern approach to statesmanship.”

More U.S. visits for Prince William and Kate Middleton might be on the way

Boston could be the first of many U.S. trips for William and Kate. They’re reportedly considering more stateside visits.

“William is keen for his work to be seen and have impact outside of the UK and the royal bubble,” royal author Omid Scobie quoted a source as saying (via Yahoo News UK). “The charitable landscape in America is huge and he wants to have a presence.”

The Finding Freedom co-author also “wondered” whether “a little competitiveness” with Prince Harry may have been a factor. Since 2020, he and Meghan Markle have lived in Montecito, California, making a name — and signing lucrative deals — for themselves outside of the royal family.

Whether or the Duke of Sussex’s a consideration, William and Kate’s Boston visit is on the way.

