Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth Both Agreed That 1 Royal Tradition Is ‘Slightly Bizarre’

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton had a close relationship from the moment Prince William brought Kate home to meet his grandmother. Though the queen passed in September 2022, she and Kate enjoyed a number of experiences together through the years, including several royal engagements. Plus, the queen was known to be fairly laid back in her sense of humor. The two bonded over several things, but one connection they shared was both agreeing that a certain royal tradition — that still remains in place today — is “slightly bizarre.”

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth in 2012 | Phil Noble/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton had a close relationship

When William first introduced his now-wife to the family back in the early 2000s, Queen Elizabeth instantly approved of the would-be princess. Kate had a strong bond with William’s family from the start, and after they wed in 2011, the queen appreciated how comfortably Kate stepped into her role as the Duchess of Cambridge.

“I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade,” Prince William said in a statement before the queen’s funeral. “My wife has had 20 years of her guidance and support.” The queen and Kate attended plenty of royal engagements together, though Kate’s first joint appearance with the queen didn’t come until 2019, when Kate accompanied the queen to King’s London College.

Queen Elizabeth with Prince William and Kate Middleton | Geoff Pugh/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth reportedly agreed a fashion tradition was ‘slightly bizarre’

Kate and her grandmother-in-law certainly built a strong connection as the years passed. And after Kate was married in 2011, the two women visited the royal wedding exhibition at Buckingham Palace, where Kate’s wedding dress could be viewed. it is tradition that the royal family members’ most iconic fashion moments are showcased in a museum-like setting for the public to view; Meghan Markle’s wedding dress was subject to the same fate and was available to view at Windsor Castle after she married Prince Harry.

Interestingly, rumor has it that neither Kate nor the queen fully understood the reasoning behind showcasing royal fashion. “I think both women see the slightly bizarre nature of putting your clothes out for thousands of people to see,” royal expert Christine Ross told Newsweek. “But ultimately [they] understand the historical value and significance.”

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth look at Kate’s wedding dress on display in 2011 | Rota/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images

The royal family’s fashion is some of the most important in the world

Still, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth respected royal tradition, as they always did, and embraced that the public could see their fashion choices up close. After all, the royal family members are some of the world’s biggest fashion icons. Queen Elizabeth was known to dress in one-colored pastel outfits (right down to the coat and purse). And Kate and Meghan quickly became icons in their own right, with Meghan even more of a fashion powerhouse than Kate.

Back in 2021, Express reported that Meghan’s fashion was searched more than Kate’s, but the truth remains that the moment either woman steps out in a killer outfit, it flies off store shelves. Even Princess Charlotte’s toddler fashion made a massive statement, being dubbed “The Charlotte Effect.”