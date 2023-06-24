Find out what a psychic is predicting about Prince William's year ahead and why it will prompt the Princess of Wales to "request some changes."

King Charles III became the monarch when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died. At that point, Prince William moved up in the line of succession. As the Prince of Wales and second-in-line to the British throne, a psychic has predicted that William’s workload will increase so much so that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) will be requesting some big changes to keep his home life stable.

Kate Middleton and Prince William on the Long Walk at Windsor to view tributes left at the gates for the late Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Astrologer predicts that Prince William is in for a very busy year

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity astrologer and psychic who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. Now, Honigman is discussing what’s in store for the Prince of Wales in the coming months and year and foresees his workload being pretty manic.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo the astrologer said: “November, December and January are very busy months for the heir to the throne. Three main planets keep popping in and out of the sign of Sagittarius, which happens to be William’s rising sign. Communication planet Mercury, love planet Venus and passion planet Mars are influenced by Sagittarius, which is a free-spirited and adventurous sign. This spells travel for the dad of three, and he’ll be getting on and off planes so frequently that he’ll start to forget where he is some days.

“The winter season may be extremely busy, but it is equally satisfying, and William will feel that his work overseas is creating real change for people, and this will please him to no end. It’s not until 18 June 2024, that we see any planets in Cancer, William’s sign. This means that he spends most of the year feeling as if he’s grappling with life, because he feels like he has no support. Without any planets in Cancer for most of the year, William doesn’t feel seen nor heard.”

Psychic says Kate will ‘request changes’ to have William at home more

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Great Abaco in the Bahamas | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

According to Honigman, being away from home so much will be somewhat of a struggle for his wife and their children prompting Kate to “request changes” to William’s “busy” schedule.

The psychic predicts: “Between the 27th of June and the 10th of July, we see William’s sign of Cancer and Kate’s sign of Capricorn both feature in the day’s astrology. Mercury, planet of communication is in Cancer, meaning that William will be doing all the talking. Pluto, planet of transformation is in Capricorn, meaning that Kate will request some changes around the house. She’ll ask for less travel for the doting dad, so that he can spend more time with the family at home.

“The planet Venus, which covers love, the home and family life, is in Taurus in William’s chart. This means that his relationship [with] his family members is stable, albeit potentially stubborn.”