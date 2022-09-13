Kate Middleton Revealed Her ‘Little Louis Is Just so Sweet’ and Offered Support Over Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton revealed Prince Louis offered her words of comfort and support following Queen Elizabeth’s death. When Kate and Prince William met with the public, she shared the story with a well-wisher, disclosing Louis sweetly tried to ease her sorrows.

What did that sad event prompt the little prince to say? And do experts think the “Fab Four” reunion catalyzed by the queen’s death signifies a long-term reconciliation? Read on to find out.

Prince Louis offered Kate Middleton comfort after Queen Elizabeth’s death

When William and other royal family members arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by the ailing queen’s side, Kate was not with him. She stayed with the children to help them start their year at a new school. But the family made that trip shortly before the queen died, and they flew economy for their visit.

Eventually, they received news of Queen Elizabeth’s death, and Kate was tasked with relaying that information to the children. While walking the grounds of Windsor Castle, meeting well-wishers, she shared how her youngest child, 4-year-old Louis, responded. The video ended up on TikTok.

“My little Louis is just so sweet,” she revealed (per Elle). “He said, ‘Mummy, don’t worry, because she is now with great-grandpa.’”

Prince William addressed the public after Queen Elizabeth’s death and noted Kate Middleton had 20 years of her guidance

William released a statement to the public with a reminder that he lost more than his queen. “I … have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful,” he wrote. “I have had the benefit of the queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.”

“My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives,” William added.

William said Queen Elizabeth was by his side at his “happiest moments” and “during the saddest days” of his life. “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” he offered.

Queen Elizabeth’s death brought about a ‘Fab Four’ reunion

William and Kate stepped out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to tour the grounds of Windsor and take in the tributes to their grandmother. According to Elle, Harry and Meghan were invited at the last minute, and some observers assumed it was a sign of a royal reconciliation.

Whether or not the reunion was temporary remains to be seen. But William and Harry were bonded with the queen over the death of their mother, Princess Diana. Some say it makes sense that they came back together when she died.

According to one royal source, William reached out to Harry about the reunion of his own volition and did not receive an order from King Charles, as some rumors suggest (per The Daily Mail).

Fans of the royal “Fab Four” hope the couples will remain on speaking terms, but another source said there’s still a lack of trust. Harry’s upcoming memoir, expected in November 2022, might dictate the direction of the relationship moving forward.

