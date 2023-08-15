Years ago, there were rumors that Prince William was having an affair with family friend Rose Hanbury. Well, it looks like Kate Middleton just offically (sort of) confirmed that the rumors were never true.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have nothing short of a strong marriage. The prince and princess met back at the University of St. Andrews, and despite a couple of rocky breakups during their seven-ish years of dating, the two are now one of the most well-known couples in the world. Of course, that doesn’t come without its share of drama.

About four years ago, William and Kate were embroiled in rumors that William was having an affair with a family friend. Now, years later, Kate Middleton has seemingly finally squashed any narrative that her husband was unfaithful.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Alberto Pezzali/WPA Pool/Getty Images

There were rumors that Prince William had an affair back in 2019

Even the strongest marriages are not exempt from rumors. And in 2019, William and Kate felt that when rumors swirled that William had been stepping out on his wife with family friend Rose Hanbury. Hanbury, who is also married, had known William and Kate for years — and it’s all because American tabloids (yes, surprisingly, these were not British tabloids) broke the supposed story.

Of course, there was never any real truth to the rumors. Nobody had any proof of the supposed affair, and Cosmopolitan reported that the royals were considering taking legal action but ultimately decided not to because the lack of proof pretty much spoke for itself. Now, fast forward to 2023, and Kate might have confirmed what we all sort of knew all along: there was never an affair.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton just ‘secretly’ proved that Prince William was never unfaithful

Kate Middleton, who has always been friends with Rose Hanbury, just “secretly” attended an upscale festival with Hanbury, essentially proving that there was never any truth to the rumor (because who hangs out with their husband’s mistress, right?).

A source told Daily Mail that Kate and Rose attended a festival together in secret — apparently it’s not typical of the Princess of Wales to attend a music show for fun, so they kept it on the low. “Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn’t there,” the source said. The event was called the Houghton Festival, and Rose and her husband were hosting the event on their estate. It’s an upscale arts and music festival, and while dining with Rose and her husband, another dinner guest “suggested that Catherine go to the festival,” the source claimed. Kate’s security team eventually said it was alright for her to attend.

Kate having dinner with Rose and later spending a night out with her essentially proves that there was never any truth to William’s alleged affair. The rumors swirled for quite a while in 2019, and Kate and Rose weren’t seen together much after that, but even four years later would be too soon to spend time with your husband’s former mistress — meaning we’re pretty certain the whole thing was made up. William did not attend the dinner or the festival as he was elsewhere, but it’s nice to see that Kate and Rose have their friendship back.