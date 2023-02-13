Kate Middleton Stayed ‘Tough’ After the Release of Prince Harry’s Memoir: ‘She’s Getting on With the Job’

Sources close to Kate Middleton claim she is ready to move on after months of making headlines for Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. To make a long story short, Harry painted Kate in a rigidly unfavorable light. But her friends say she’s “no shrinking violet” and a “tough woman” in the face of such adversity.

Though Kate supposedly still finds the situation with Harry “sad,” insiders revealed, “She’s getting on with the job because that’s what she does.”

Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton took a few jabs in Prince Harry’s memoir

As he detailed in Spare, Kate was the source of some of Harry’s ire toward the royal family. To support that, he published excerpts of text messages between Kate and Meghan Markle. Those showed her in a cold, stiff light, like the couple described in the Harry & Meghan docu-series.

Harry described a time Kate didn’t laugh at Meghan’s joke and, in his opinion, made things awkward between them. He also debunked a widely believed story about how he sweetly offered Princess Diana’s engagement ring to Prince William to give to Kate as a sign of his approval of the engagement. He claimed it was never his to give, and he didn’t know William planned to propose.

‘Tough woman’ Kate Middleton is ‘no shrinking violet’ after the release of Prince Harry’s memoir

Some people might try to lay low after the adverse claims from Harry. But Kate doesn’t have the option and is “no shrinking violet” anyway, a family friend told People. They shared, “She is a tough woman. It is wonderful that William has Kate by his side to rely on, as she is a real stalwart through this.”

Another friend added, “So much has been said that at this stage, I think they just want to move on. The whole situation is very sad, but it’s business as usual, and she’s getting on with the job because that’s what she does.”

Kate hasn’t acknowledged Spare, and most expert speculation has concluded she probably won’t. Instead, she’s been making confident solo appearances and shaping her role as Princess of Wales, seemingly focusing on what’s ahead of her.

Prince William could be ‘furious’ with Prince Harry for a long time, sources say

While Kate is supposedly compelled to move on and let the hype around Spare settle, and King Charles would reportedly like to see the tensions “calm down” before his upcoming coronation, insiders claim William is still outraged.

Valentine Low, the author of Courtiers, told People William “will be furious about the betrayals of confidences.”

“William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down. He has been painted as hotheaded and unsympathetic,” a royal source added. “But I don’t think he will back down — it’s whether they can move beyond it and accept that they view things differently.”

Now, royal watchers are waiting and watching to see what will happen at the king’s coronation. “There have been some very grave disagreements between them. But the Platinum Jubilee [in June 2022] and the funerals of [Queen Elizabeth] and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause,” historian and writer Robert Lacey told People.

“That is what the coronation will be all about,” he added.