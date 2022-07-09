Kate Middleton Strategically Plans Her Outfits Around How Much Attention She Wants, Expert Says

According to one expert, Kate Middleton knows precisely what to wear when she wants to command attention. The Duchess of Cambridge could be stepping out with her duke Prince William or making a solo appearance, but her outfits always seem strategically planned according to whether or not she wants all eyes on her. And she’s not the only royal who’s in that habit.

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wear bright colors when they’re likely to be the center of attention

Queen Elizabeth often shows off her taste for bright colors through her wardrobe, and there seems to be more to that decision than her personal preferences. “She needs to stand out for people to be able to say, ‘I saw the Queen,’” her daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, disclosed in the documentary, The Queen at 90 (per PEOPLE.)

She added, “… Someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past.”

According to the line of succession, Prince William and Middleton will someday be king and queen. And she seems to have adopted the queen’s fashion secret for standing out.

Kate Middleton wears her ‘power colors’ to command attention and wears neutral tones to divert eyes

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, Middleton is keenly aware of how much attention she wants to call to herself when she attends events. He pointed to her blue dress at Wimbledon as a prime example of when she was content being the center of attention.

“When she is happy for the attention to be focused on herself and William, she’ll opt for one of her power colors,” Stanton explained (per Marie Claire.) “Otherwise Kate makes sure to keep her outfit choices neutral in order to divert attention to where it is more appropriately suited.”

He pointed out that while attending Wimbledon, “Prince William was seen sporting his trademark suit, while Kate opted for a striking blue dress with polka dots — again, ringing true to her power colors, red and blue, that she tends to adopt for a certain type of events.”

As reported by PEOPLE, Middleton often wears cream at events where she might not want the focus on her. For example, she visited a children’s charity wearing an oat-colored blazer. And she wore the same color to visit the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Meghan Markle rarely wore bright colors as a royal

When Meghan Markle performed royal duties, she often opted for monochromatic outfits. And she once revealed she picked clothes that corresponded with her feelings. “If you’re in love, you’re probably going to wear things that make you feel … more romantic when you put them on,” she told InStyle (per PEOPLE.)

But she also added, “… When you’re going through a stressful time, the same can be said for wearing things that are more monochrome or darker in tone.”

However, Markle also might have been focusing less on fashion, and more on her royal duties, by sticking to colors without pop.

