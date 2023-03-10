How Kate Middleton Sweetly Related to a 109-Year-Old Fan on 2 Levels

When Kate Middleton stopped by for a visit at a nursing home, she had the chance to meet and chat with a 109-year-old resident named Nora. And they learned they had more than one thing in common. The dutiful princess visited the facility to look around and learn more about the residents’ days there. But during her chat with Nora, she also spoke about herself.

Kate Middleton visited a nursing home to meet staff and residents

When Kate visited the Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough, she displayed how “not to make” pancakes for the day known as Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras, or Pancake Day (People). While there, she heard about patient-based care from the staff and spoke with some residents.

According to People, “Princess Kate learned how the nursing home, which opened its doors to residents in 1980, is using cutting-edge technology to enrich the lives of its residents, including an interactive sensory table purchased in 2020 as a creative response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The royal played a game of soccer on the interactive table with a resident named Jean, using a handheld device to ‘kick’ the ball toward the opposing goal.”

After her visit, the Twitter account for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared that “residents … are cared for in such a homely and comfortable environment, with innovative tech helping enrich their daily lives.”

The caption concluded, “Thanks for having us!”

Here at Oxford House, an award-winning, family-run nursing home in Slough, residents like Nora are cared for in such a homely and comfortable environment, with innovative tech helping enrich their daily lives. Thanks for having us! pic.twitter.com/T28ZdPvbqT — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 21, 2023

Kate Middleton shared commonalities with a 109-year-old

Kate had the chance to chat with 109-year-old Nora during that visit. And they had a couple of things in common with each other. First off, Nora’s birthday was only two days before Kate’s (per Daily Mail). “Fellow Capricorn!” the princess laughed about their shared astrological sign, reaching out to gently touch Nora’s knee.

She then wondered about her new acquaintance’s favorite thing to eat, which Nora revealed to be kidneys and Brussels. As luck would have it, Kate is also a fan. “Kidneys? I love kidneys too!” she said. “And Brussels? That sounds good!”

Kate Middleton took some time off with her kids before visiting the nursing home

People reported that Kate returned to royal duties to visit the nursing home after taking a slight break while her three children were on half-term vacation from school.

During that time, the Prince and Princess of Wales made time for making memories and took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to tour the set of The Rings of Power (The Sun). A source said, “[Prince William] is a huge fan of the films, so [he] jumped at the chance.”

“They were introduced to the major cast members and were shown around the set,” they added. “It was all hugely exciting for George and Charlotte who loved looking at the props and how everything was laid out.”

According to that insider, Prince Louis stayed home “as it was a bit late in the evening for him.”

The family came accompanied by security, but the source said their visit “was very low-key” and was a “huge [honor] for the cast.”