An expert says the Princess of Wales has really come a long way since the days when she and Prince William first started dating.

The Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) is one of the most photographed women in the world today and she seems to navigate the constant attention from the paparazzi with ease. But it wasn’t always that way.

Like others before her who joined the famous family, Kate had to learn how to deal with extensive media coverage, her privacy being invaded, and cameras in her face everywhere she went. She also had to become confident on her own without the prince by her side in every situation. Now, an expert is looking back at past footage and photos of Prince William‘s wife and says that not only did she become confident, she has transformed into a “powerhouse.”

Prince William’s then-girlfriend Kate Middleton attends The Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco at the Renaissance Rooms in London | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

What Kate’s demeanor was like during college when she was still ‘William’s girlfriend’

Inbaal Honigman is a psychic astrologer and body language expert who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. Now, Honigman is discussing just how much the Princess of Wales has changed since the early days of her relationship with William.

According to the expert, Kate didn’t always radiate confidence when she and the prince first got together and the paparazzi started to follow her.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Hongiman explained: “Old photos of the heir to the throne and his then-new girlfriend show a confident William standing tall with his back straight and a gentle Catherine leaning against him. With her head on his chest, the prospective royal gave the appearance of the tentative partner, reliant on her man.”

Prince William trying to comfort Kate Middleton, who is turned away from the cameras, during the Field Game old boys match at Eton College that she attended with her sister Pippa Middleton | Indigo/Getty Images

Expert says Kate became ‘a powerhouse of confidence’

When looking at photos from more recent years, Honigman points out that the Princess of Wales is now super confident, even sometimes more so than her husband who has been in the royal spotlight his whole life.

“Newer images of the couple show them both as strong and confident,” the body language guru said, adding: “They both stand straight in photos with or without their little brood, shoulders back and beaming smiles. This tells us that the couple has grown into a powerful, positive pair.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit the Grange Pavilion to meet with members of the Windrush Cymru Elders in Wales | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“If anything, now we sometimes see Prince William rubbing his hands together in front of his body, which is a self-soothing gesture designed to calm his nerves, and Princess Catherine with her hand on the small of his back, reassuring him. She’s the powerhouse of confidence in the household.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.