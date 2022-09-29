Kate Middleton Had a Very Un-Royal Moment in Wales

TL;DR:

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Wales on Sept. 27.

While there, Kate Middleton posed for a rare photo with a well-wisher.

Previously, Prince William and Kate Middleton have occasionally taken photos with well-wishers.

Selfies with the royal family are reportedly seen as a sign of disrespect.

Say cheese. Kate Middleton posed for a rare photo with a well-wisher during a Sept. 27 visit to Wales with Prince William. Ahead, learn more about the couple’s trip and why selfies with royals are reportedly frowned upon.

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first visit to Wales as the Prince and Princess of Wales

When the British royal family’s seven-day period of mourning was up after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, the parents of three returned to official duties.

The couple made a Sept. 27 visit to Wales. It marked their first time in the country since adopting their new Prince and Princess of Wales titles.

William and Kate’s visit to Wales included a number of appearances. They started the day in Anglesey, the same place they lived from 2010 to 2013. There the couple went to a lifeboat station.

William and Kate wrapped up their time in Anglesey with a walk to a nearby café and bar, where they met people from local businesses and organizations. Finally, they made a stop in Swansea, Wales, to see a renovated church now operating as a food bank.

Kate Middleton posed for a photo with a well-wisher

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Photos of William and Kate are far from uncommon. Whenever they step foot in public, they can assume someone’s going to snap a picture of them.

However, posing for a photo is rather unusual for the couple. Especially considering they’ve been known to use a trick to avoid cameras.

But that’s exactly what Kate did in Wales. In Swansea, the 40-year-old posed for a photo with a well-wisher. Photos from outside St. Thomas Church show her taking a moment to stand with a woman while a nearby man snapped pictures.

Taking selfies with British royals is reportedly a sign of disrespect

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Selfies are a no-no with royals. A royal fan once told Insider the rules around selfies were emphasized during Queen Elizabeth II’s 2017 Buckingham Palace garden party.

“The one thing they talked about a lot was no selfies, and the reason was that they didn’t want people turning their backs to the royal family and the queen. And that was very important to them,” Greg Agnew said. “You do not turn your back on the royal family, and you do not attempt to walk up and talk to them.”

Meanwhile, CNN royal commentator Victoria Arbiter explained royals prefer conversation over selfies. “Royals would always rather have a personal interaction than have people clamoring for selfies,” she said.

Additionally, once a royal agrees to a photo it can be a slippery slope. “If you grant one, then it quickly becomes overwhelming,” Arbiter said. Plus, they’re “not ideal” as far as security is concerned because, as the commentator shared, “they warrant a certain closeness.”

