Kate Middleton Voted ‘Most Admired’ Royal While Brits Want to See Prince William Take the Throne

Kate Middleton was voted the “most admirable” royal in a recent survey, while Brits voted that they want to see Prince William become king. Here’s how the British public voted on the Prince and Princess of Wales, and which member of the royal family voters most want to have a drink with.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Karwai Tang/WireImage

The British public voted Kate Middleton as the ‘most admired’ royal over Prince William, Prince Harry, King Charles, and more

A survey commissioned by Betfair Bingo asked over 2006 Brits to vote for the “most admirable” royal. Kate Middleton took the top ranking as the member of the royal family voters admire the most, closely followed by her husband, Prince William.

Princess Anne, who does hundreds of official engagements every year and has been described as “the hardest-working royal,” took third place, while Prince Harry came in fourth, followed by King Charles. Meghan Markle came in sixth, while Queen Consort Camilla took the tenth spot.

How might Kate Middleton spend her birthday this year? A look back at the Princess’ past celebrations https://t.co/hTdZUb7XFI pic.twitter.com/YPlZiTwrG2 — woman&home (@womanandhome) January 3, 2023

The British public voted that they want to see Prince William take the throne next over Kate Middleton

While Kate Middleton was voted the royal the British public most admires, she’s not who they want to take the throne. Voters chose Prince William when asked who they’d like to see take on the role of king or queen next.

Prince William won by a landslide, taking nearly half of the votes. Kate Middleton did not even come in second place – that honor went to Prince Harry, despite stepping back from his royal duties in 2020. Kate took third place after the royal brothers. Princess Anne won fourth place, while Meghan Markle took the fifth spot. Princess Beatrice received the tenth place ranking.

British voters also said the royal couple they most want to see living in Buckingham Palace is Prince William and Kate Middleton, followed by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in third place. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were followed by Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex in fourth, with Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall (Mike recently appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here) taking the fifth and final slot.

Many happy returns to the future King, Prince William, on his 40th birthday! ???#PrinceWilliamAt40 pic.twitter.com/p7O5OcjTfr — Jamie Greene MSP (@jamiegreeneUK) June 21, 2022

The Prince and Princess of Wales have risen in popularity, but Prince Harry is the royal fans most want to befriend

Although Prince William and Kate Middleton are clearly the favorites for the crown based on the recent poll, they aren’t the royals the British public most want to befriend.

According to a survey commissioned by WeLoveBrum.co.uk, Prince Harry was voted the most popular royal Brits would like to grab a pint with. In Birmingham, the Duke of Sussex received 25% of the votes, narrowly beating Kate Middleton, who earned second place with 24%. Prince William followed his wife with 20% of the votes.

However, the research was conducted before the release of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and before the Duke of Sussex released his controversial memoir, Spare. It’s possible the survey would have different results now.