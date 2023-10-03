Prince William established the first Earthshot Prize several years ago, and Kate has always accompanied him to the ceremony. However, this year, she is choosing to stay behind while he jets off to Singapore.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have spent much of their marriage at one another’s side. The two have attended plenty of royal events together, but they have also each found their own individual places in the royal family and attend a number of events solo, too. However, when it comes to the Earthshot Prize ceremony, William and Kate have always attended alongside each other — until now. This year, William will attend the event in Singapore on his own, while Kate stays behind in the United Kingdom.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Earthshot Prize Ceremony in 2022 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton will not attend the Earthshot Awards together this year

The Earthshot Prize was founded back in 2020 as a collaboration between Prince William and David Attenborough. Each year, five winners are selected to receive the coveted award, which is given in response to environmentalism contributions. And each year, the ceremony takes place in another part of the world. Last year, William and Kate ventured to Boston for the event; it was the first time the event was held in the United States. This year, the ceremony will be held in Singapore, but in a turn of events, Kate is actually not going to attend.

Kate is reportedly staying home to take care of the couple’s three children, who recently started a new school year at the Lambrook School. And it seems that some people have an issue with Kate not attending the event, while others don’t mind. Express reports that royal commentators from Sky News Sydney discussed Kate’s decision. “Kate isn’t going to be accompanying William to the Earthshot Awards, so she can stay home with the kids,” royal commentator Caroline Di Russo said. “The commentary has gone into a meltdown, and I don’t see what the big deal is.”

“I think it’s just another way for the Prince and Princess of Wales to move the family into modern times,” said commentator Jenna Clarke. “Where, the former Prince and Princess of Wales would do everything together. Now, William is going over there [to Singapore] to talk about the climate, and Kate is staying home to focus on events that mean a lot to her, whether it be children, education, early childhood, and things like that.”

It’s not unusual for Prince William and Kate Middleton to spend certain events apart

When it comes to raising a family, the kids have to be taken into account, and it looks like William and Kate worked it out in such a way that she would stay home while William travels; Kate is technically not affiliated with the Earthshot Prize but usually accompanies William because she wants to. This time, though, Kate is opting out of Singapore and choosing to remain home with the kids. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle often do the same. Harry spent time in Singapore for a charitable event over the summer, and Meghan did not accompany him in order to stay home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. If anything, the independence aspect proves that the royal family can have strong marriages while also remaining independent from their spo