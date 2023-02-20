Kate Middleton Wore These £17 Earrings on the BAFTAs Red Carpet With Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the 2023 BAFTA Awards, and the Princess of Wales’ striking earrings turned heads. Here’s what we know about the surprisingly affordable jewelry Kate wore to the awards show.

Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William showed affection on the BAFTAs red carpet

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the 2023 BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Awards on Sunday, Feb. 19. The event, which took place for the last six years at the Royal Albert Hall, moved to the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London for this year’s ceremony.

The Prince and Princess of Wales always command attention wherever they go, but they caught fans’ eyes for a particular reason on Sunday: the couple, who rarely engages in PDA, showed a playful gesture of affection at the awards show.

As usual, they weren’t holding hands as they walked the red carpet, but Kate used the opportunity to give her husband a gentle smack on the bottom.

Besides their unusual PDA, fans also couldn’t tear their eyes away from Kate’s outfit, including a surprisingly affordable pair of earrings.

Kate Middleton wore £17 earrings from Zara on the BAFTAs red carpet

The Princess of Wales often wears sustainable or upcycled clothing, and her outfit at the 2023 BAFTAs was no exception.

Kate Middleton wore a one-shoulder white gown by Alexander McQueen, which she first wore to the same awards show back in 2019. The sleeve of the dress had been reworked, and she also updated the look by adding long black gloves.

But the standout accessory was Kate’s shockingly affordable £17.99 earrings from Zara. The fashion brand’s website describes the jewelry as “floral-shaped metal dangle earrings with rhinestone appliqué” featuring a push-back closure.

Although the earrings are currently sold out on Zara’s website, fans can shop similar styles from the brand.

Kate Middleton wears bargain Zara earrings as she upcycles 2019 Alexander McQueen dress for BAFTAs https://t.co/ipIXi48pJm pic.twitter.com/Y0ceaSyUFJ — woman&home (@womanandhome) February 20, 2023

The Princess of Wales is committed to sustainable fashion

Kate Middleton has been quietly committed to sustainable fashion. She frequently wears upcycled clothing to events, often mixed with affordable pieces like the Zara earrings she wore to the BAFTAs.

In 2022, the Princess of Wales surprised fans by showing up to the Earthshot Prize Awards, which honors winners for their contributions to environmentalism, in a never-before-seen bright green gown.

According to Vanity Fair, Kate rented the Solace London dress from HÜRR. The UK platform aims to change fashion’s reputation as one of the most polluting industries.

Besides renting Kate’s green gown, the couple made several other decisions to limit their carbon footprint during their trip to Boston. They took a commercial flight and drove hybrid cars around the city.