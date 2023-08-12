Remember when Kate Middleton fell back to let Prince William and Prince Harry have a moment to themselves after Prince Philip’s funeral? It seems she’s once again up to some of those tactics, albeit transatlantically, as a commentator says the Princess of Wales is “helping the situation” between the brothers.

Kate’s doing a ‘brilliant job’ at ‘helping the situation’ between William and Harry

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex aren’t on the best terms with the two believed not to be speaking. However, according to royal expert Robert Jobson, Kate is doing what she can to bring the two around.

“I’m not sure how much dialogue there is with William and Harry, at the moment,” he told the Daily Express US. “I think the only person that is helping the situation is Catherine, who is doing a brilliant job.

The author of Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, continued, saying Kate is often the first line of contact for William and Harry’s father, King Charles III.

“First of all when the king wants to see his grandchildren, for example, it’s important to say that a lot of it has been through Catherine,” Jobson said. “But William and Harry, it’s a difficult one. I think, as brothers, they are more likely to get on the phone and have a conversation.”

A ‘lack of trust’ remains between Prince Harry and Prince William despite Kate’s efforts

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Kate may be doing what she can to help end the William and Harry rift, but even so, there’s still a “lack of trust.” Namely between William, Buckingham Palace, and everyone else inside The Firm and Institution and Harry, who lives in Montecito, California, with Meghan and their two children.

The “lack of trust” goes back to “where this information is going, because a lot of stuff has appeared in print by him [Harry],” Jobson said. Their relationship is still, in Jobson’s words, at “rock bottom,” with William and Harry apparently no closer to reconciling.

A big part of it, per the author, has to do with Harry’s claims in his January 2023 memoir. Among the book’s often unflattering passages about William, the Duke of Sussex alleged his older brother pushed him to the ground during an argument about Meghan.

The author continued, saying a potential phone call between William and Harry may not bring them any closer to reconciling. “It’s quite possible that one of them might pick up the phone to have a rant,” Jobson said. “But who’s gonna pick up the phone on the other end? Because that’s not gonna achieve anything.”

A ‘period of calm’ may be ahead for William, Kate, and the royal family

After a rocky year — OK, maybe a few years — what with the release of Spare, more accusations from the Sussexes, and Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the royal family may be in for a less tense time. Jobson predicts a “period of calm” for the royals where relationships can be mended, at least a little bit.

“I think that the royal family are going to have a period of calm where they actually can start to build some form of trust,” the author said. However, he noted it’s unlikely to “ever come back to what it was before.”