Kate Middleton 'tries to do fun things' with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, because of the absence of one person in her life, a sister.

Princess Charlotte may be, well, a princess, but her childhood isn’t her mom Kate Middleton’s and then some. The 8-year-old is growing up without a sister, unlike the Princess of Wales. She has two brothers, Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 5. Because she doesn’t have a sister, Kate is said to plan “fun things” for her and Charlotte to do together.

Kate and Charlotte’s relationship is similar to the dynamic between Kate and her Mom

She may be a future queen, but Kate — and Prince William — channel Carole and Michael Middleton when it comes to parenting. The 41-year-old mother of three looks to her own upbringing in Bucklebury, England, alongside her younger sister and brother, Pippa, 40, and James, 36.

So much so, that a royal insider told Closer Kate tries to emulate with Charlotte what she and her own mother, Carole, have.

“Kate and Charlotte have such a close, cute relationship, much like Kate and her own mom, Carole,” the insider said.

After all, Charlotte doesn’t have a sister to rely on or confide in. As a result, Kate is concerned her only daughter may, at times, feel left out.

“She realizes that Charlotte doesn’t have a sister to confide in or do things with,” the insider added, “so she tries to do fun things with her.”

Charlotte and Kat have mother-daughter getaways

The “fun things” Kate and Charlotte do together aren’t on the same level as, say, going to the movies or browsing the aisles of Target. They’re British royalty, so their activities are a step above.

Take, for instance, the time Kate and Charlotte went to the ballet in London, England. According to the insider, just the two of them went. Instead of returning to Kensington Palace Apartment 1A, the Wales family’s official London home, the pair opted for a hotel stay, complete with slumber party-level activities.

“It was just the two of them. They ordered room service and watched movies together while eating candy,” the insider said.

Additionally, Kate and Charlotte like to do many of the same things. “Kate sees a lot of herself in Charlotte — they’re both fiercely competitive, confident, and eager to try new things,” the insider said. “Charlotte never wants to sit on the sidelines, she always wants to jump right in.”

One of their shared interests is fashion, which, per the insider, has resulted in Kate doing her best to involve Charlotte in the process ahead of big events. She “shows her sketches before her special event clothes are made,” they said.

They also share an interest in playing the piano. Kate previously showed off her piano skills during Together At Christmas, an annual carol service she hosts annually.

Kate and Charlotte are a ‘compelling double act’ as mother and daughter

In addition to their girls-only getaways, Kate and Charlotte have stepped out on many occasions as a family. Wimbledon 2023 marked one such occasion. Kate, Charlotte, alongside William and George, watched a match from the Royal Box.

Notably, Kate and Charlotte sat next to each other where they looked every bit like a “compelling double act,” according to body language expert Judi James.

Apart from Kate, Charlotte is said to have a close relationship with Princess Beatrice.