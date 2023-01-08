Kate Middleton’s ‘Awkward Situation’ With Mother Carole After Prince William Engagement

TL;DR: 

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton became engaged in 2010.
  • In their engagement interview, Kate Middleton recalled how her mother, Carole Middleton, “didn’t make it clear” whether or not she knew Prince William had proposed.
  • “Both of us were there sort of looking at each other,” Kate Middleton said. 
Carole Middleton and Kate Middleton, who said she had an 'awkward situation' with her mom after she became engaged to Prince William in 2010, stands next to her mom at the Royal Ascot
Carole Middleton and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

While their engagement probably resulted in plenty of hugs, kisses, and champagne toasts, there was also an “awkward situation” after Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton. Ahead, how the now-Princess of Wales found herself “feeling quite awkward” with her mom, Carole Middleton, after the-now Prince of Wales proposed

Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton before asking her father’s permission: ‘If I ask Kate first then he can’t really say no’

In their engagement interview, just weeks after what Kate called a “total shock” marriage proposal happened during a vacation to Kenya with friends, William recalled the lead-up. Specifically, asking Kate’s father, Michael Middleton. 

William, now 40, shared he’d been “torn” as to what to do before ultimately deciding to go ahead with the proposal without having spoken to Kate’s father.

“Well, I was torn between asking Kate’s dad first and then the realization that he might actually say ‘no’ dawned upon me,” William said (via ABC News).

He continued: “So I thought if I ask Kate first, then he can’t really say no. So I did it that way round.” 

William added he “managed to speak to Mike sort of soon after it happened really and then it sort of happened from there.”

Kate Middleton wasn’t sure if her mom knew about the proposal 

Asked what her mother had to say about the proposal, Kate, now 40, said things were a bit “awkward.” Not because of any potential reservations about her marrying William. Rather because Kate wasn’t sure if her mom even knew about the proposal. 

“Actually, we had quite an awkward situation,” Kate recalled. “Because I knew and I knew that William had asked my father, but I didn’t know if my mother knew.” 

“So I came back from Scotland and my mother made it sort of … didn’t make it clear to me whether she knew or not,” she explained. “So both of us were there sort of looking at each other and feeling quite awkward about it.”

As for how Kate’s mom reacted to her and William becoming engaged, Kate told the interviewer: “I think, as any mother would be, she was absolutely over the moon.” The now-Princess of Wales added it had been “amazing to tell” her mom the news and “obviously she was very happy for us.”

Prince William explained why he waited so long to propose to Kate Middleton, citing ‘timing’

Kate Middleton, who said there was an 'awkward situation' with her mother, Carole Middleton, after Prince William proposed in her and Prince William's 2010 engagement interview, look at each other as they pose for photos following their engagement announcement
Kate Middleton and Prince William | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Prior to carrying around Princess Diana’s ring in a backpack for three weeks in the lead-up to proposing marriage to Kate, William and Kate had talked about marriage “for a long time.” 

“Kate wasn’t in the dark at all when we were planning it for at least a year if not longer,” William said of waiting years to propose. “It was just finding the right time and that’s what most people say about couples, it’s all about timing.”

“I had my military career and I really wanted to concentrate on my flying and I couldn’t have done this if I was still doing my training, so I’ve got that out of the way,” he explained, saying “Kate’s in a good place in terms of work and where she wants to be and stuff and we both just decided now was a really good time.”