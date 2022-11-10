Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Concert Invitation Has a Subtle Nod to Queen Elizabeth

TL;DR:

Kensington Palace announced Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol concert with an invitation on social media.

The invitation is an illustration of Westminster Abbey during the holiday season.

According to Aurélie Baudry Palmer, the artist behind the invitation, corgis — a nod to Queen Elizabeth II — were a suggestion from the palace.

The concert is expected to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II among others.

A special nod to Queen Elizabeth II. The invitation to Kate Middleton’s 2022 Christmas carol concert has a small nod to the late monarch. Ahead, learn more about the invitation and who suggested the nod to the queen.

Kensington Palace announced the return of Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert with an invite on social media

On Nov. 4, Kensington Palace took to Prince William and Kate’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts to announce the 2022 Christmas carol concert.

“A date for your diary this December!” the caption read followed by a calendar and Christmas tree emoji. It continued with the date of the carol service, Christmas Eve, where it would be broadcast, the U.K.’s ITV, and, finally, a TV emoji.

A video of artist Aurélie Baudry Palmer making an illustration featuring London’s Westminster Abbey, the church where the Prince and Princess of Wales wed in 2011 and the venue for the 2021 carol service, accompanied the caption. It shows Baudry Palmer creating it from start to finish in a time-lapse clip.

Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert invite has corgis in a nod to Queen Elizabeth

Look closely at Kate’s 2022 Christmas carol concert invitation and catch a (furry) nod to Queen Elizabeth. Walking up the path to the abbey with six people are two corgis.

While Paddington Bear became associated with the queen in June 2022 following her surprise video with the beloved character, she was also known for owning corgis.

So where did the idea for the addition of the dogs in the illustration come from? Baudry Palmer told People the palace suggested it.

“The corgis were an addition at the end after some feedback,” she told the publication. “When they saw the final drawing they suggested I add them.”

As for the whereabouts of the queen’s corgis (named Muick and Sandy), Prince Andrew took over caring for the pups following the monarch’s death on Sept. 8. They now reportedly reside with him at the Royal Lodge on Windsor Castle grounds.

Kate Middleton’s 2022 carol concert will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth and the ‘values she demonstrated’

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth II | Max Mumby/Indigo – Pool/Getty Images

The Christmas carol service will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth beyond the corgis seen on the invitation. In a press release (via Marie Claire), the palace noted it will “pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including empathy, compassion, and support for others.”

Furthermore, the carol service will mark the “selfless efforts of individuals, families, and communities across the UK,” and “highlight the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all.”

Kate will host the 2022 Christmas carol concert on Dec. 15 before it airs on the U.K.’s ITV on Dec. 24.

