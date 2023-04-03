Kate Middleton’s ‘Damned if She Does and Damned if She Doesn’t’ Wardrobe Conundrum, Explained by a Fashion Expert

Kate Middleton might be the most stylish British royal, but an expert says she can’t please everyone. The Princess of Wales’ anything but “easy task” of finding the “middle ground” with clothes, plus what she should wear instead of fast fashion brands like Zara.

Expert says Kate Middleton is in a no-win situation with her ‘fashion choices’

Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

She may be on best-dressed lists and have her every sartorial move detailed on blogs but Kate’s wardrobe presents a tricky problem, according to fashion expert and celebrity stylist Miranda Holder.

In short, Kate can’t please everyone with her choice of clothing. “Kate is pretty much damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t when it comes to her fashion choices,” Holder said (via Express).

“One moment she is splashing too much of the public’s purse. Then [the] next moment she is championing fast fashion, despite it being a far more affordable option for the rest of us,” she continued. “Kate has to try and find the middle ground here, and it is not an easy task.”

Kate Middleton ‘Zara obsession’ isn’t ‘the best of decisions’



Wearing fast fashion, such as Zara, might make Kate “relatable,” but that doesn’t necessarily mean she should keep wearing it, according to Holder.

“On one hand, wearing pieces sourced from the high street keeps Kate relatable to us all,” the fashion expert said, noting Kate’s “look” can “easily” be recreated “without it being out of our budget.”

Additionally, it “positions her as sympathetic to the current cost of living crisis we have in the UK,” Holder added.

However, Kate’s “Zara obsession isn’t in my opinion the best of decisions,” she said. “I suppose the advantage of Zara is that it is available in almost every country globally, which keeps Kate’s fashion appeal truly international.”



“But, with last year’s Palace announcement still ringing in our ears that the Princess’ outfit details will no longer be released, in an effort to refocus our attention onto the charities she supports, the argument for this is more or less negated.”

Kate highlighting ‘sustainable but affordable British brands’ dubbed a ‘better move’ than Zara

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Ian Vogler/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

So where to next if the Kate Zara “obsession” is to be nixed? Should Kate keep repeating clothes already in her closet, Zara included? The fashion expert thinks Kate should look closer to home for fashion brands.

“In my opinion, a better move, both for the economy and Kate’s reputation, would be for her to champion some more homegrown sustainable but affordable British brands,” Holder said.



Doing so “would give the UK” and Kate “a boost,” she added.

So far in 2023, Kate’s worn Zara items on at least two occasions. She accessorized with a pair of gold statement earrings from the brand on the BAFTAs red carpet, which retail for less than $30.

Kate opted for a $24 black-and-white gingham skirt for a Feb. 28 Wales visit with Prince William (via Hello! Magazine). This particular outfit of Kate’s sparked discussion online. Some praised the 41-year-old while others criticized her for engaging in “relatability politics.”

Perhaps the biggest upcoming fashion moment on Kate’s calendar is the coronation. She’s expected not to make a splash with her outfit when King Charles III is officially crowned on May 6.