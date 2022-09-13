Kate Middleton’s Feelings About Meghan Markle Clear Moment Windsor Castle Walkabout Started, Body Language Expert Says

Apparently, Kate Middleton’s movements during the Windsor Castle walkabout said it all. According to a body language expert, the 40-year-old made her feelings about Meghan Markle clear from the get-go. Ahead, learn what expert Judi James had to say about their appearance with Prince William and Prince Harry following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle

On Sept. 10, the Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a walkabout. They spoke with people who gathered outside Windsor Castle in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s Sept. 8 death.

It marked the foursome’s first appearance together since Harry and Meghan stepped back from their working royal roles in 2020. According to body language expert Judi James, it seemed to be the “adult thing” to do.

“This ‘reunion’ looked like an intentional gesture rather than a signal that the Fab Four were somehow back on track,” James told The Sun. “The body language story that underlined this appearance suggested little more than a desire to do the right, adult thing to respect both their grandmother and their father, the new king.”

Kate Middleton left Meghan Markle ‘trailing’ during the Windsor walkabout, body language expert says

James broke down Kate’s body language, highlighting her movements at the beginning and end of the walkabout. Particularly, how she moved very much independently of Meghan, saying she made her feelings clear from the start.

“Kate got out of the car and slammed the door herself, striding off and leaving Meghan trailing in her wake,” James said. “There was no eye contact between them, and Meghan paused and hung back while Kate rushed to join the brothers and greet their host.”

The body language expert continued, saying Kate and Meghan didn’t offer smiles as the walkabout wrapped up. “As the four stood face to face at the end of the outing, both Meghan and Kate sucked their lips in rather than smiling at each other and each other’s husbands,” she said.

“Kate pulled back so far that William put an arm out to pull her towards [sic] Harry and Meghan for the final line-up pose,” she added.

Meanwhile, James described the couples’ walkabout body language as “businesslike” for William and Kate and “touchy-feely” for Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly didn’t speak with Prince William and Kate Middleton prior to their U.K. return

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Before the announcement regarding Queen Elizabeth’s health and her subsequent death, Harry and Meghan were on a whirlwind tour of the U.K. and Germany. They’d traveled across the pond from their home in California amid speculation about whether or not they’d meet with William and Kate.

Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie wrote in a Sept. 7 Yahoo! News column that it seemed the couples hadn’t spoken a word to each other prior to the tour.

“‘There’s a laughable effort to suggest the [Sussexes] have been shunned,’ someone familiar with the current family dynamics tells me,” he wrote.

“The true story is, they [Harry and Meghan] never reached out to the Cambridges,” Scobie later added a “senior palace aide” told him.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

