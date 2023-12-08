Kate Middleton feels her way of sending Prince George to boarding school is a 'better fit for her children' and it involves her alma mater.

That’s that with Prince George and boarding school. What the 10-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton is doing after Lambrook School is no longer an unknown. The Princess of Wales ultimately made the final decision on where George, who is second in the line of succession, will continue his education, per a report. The answer? Attending boarding school alongside 8-year-old Princess Charlotte.

George and Charlotte are attending Marlborough, where Kate attended boarding school

It looks like it’s off to Kate’s alma mater, Marlborough College, for George and Charlotte. The two oldest Wales siblings will someday attend boarding school together after their mom had the “final say” in the matter, per Life&Style.

“After years of discussion and heated debates between William, Kate, and King Charles III, the family have made a choice,” an insider told the outlet. “They’ve decided that he [George] and sister Charlotte will attend boarding school together.”

The decision even surprised royals, with the insider adding: “While the royal family expected that George would follow in William’s footsteps, Kate got the final say: They’ll both be students at Marlborough.”

“This way, George and Charlotte will have a few years where they’ll overlap at the same school,” they explained. “Kate has fond memories of her time there and feels it’s a better fit for her children.”

Marlborough College is a co-ed boarding school in Marlborough, Wiltshire, England. Kate transferred there as a teen after experiencing bullying at her previous school.

William wanted George to go to boarding school at Eton College, his alma mater

Where George should attend boarding school isn’t something William and Kate agreed on. Kate wanted Marlborough. And William? Not so much. The 41-year-old heir to the throne reportedly pushed for George to follow in his footsteps.

William wanted George to attend Eton College, the prestigious all-boys boarding school in Windsor, England, which he and Prince Harry attended as teens. William was previously said to have made the decision to send George to Eton, leaving Kate “heartbroken.”

Eton became a likely option for George when he and his parents were spotted at Eton in June 2023, only a 10-minute drive from the Wales family home, Adelaide Cottage.

George and Charlotte still have years at Lambrook before boarding school

Don’t expect to see George and Charlotte walking the grounds of Marlborough College together soon. A change of schools isn’t expected for years. This means the pair, along with their youngest brother, Prince Louis, 5, still have time left at Lambrook.

The reason boarding school is still a ways away for George and Charlotte is because Marlborough College is for students ages 13 to 18. George turns 13 in July 2026 and Charlotte in May 2028.

So the earliest George and Charlotte would be at Marlborough together would presumably be at the start of fall 2028 classes. Meanwhile, William and Kate haven’t confirmed where they plan on sending George — or Charlotte — to boarding school, if at all.