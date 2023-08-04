Kate Middleton's leadership style is what a body language expert calls an 'ideal form of leadership charisma for the workplace.'

Kate Middleton’s “leadership style” is much more subtle than “barking out orders,” according to a body language expert. Instead, the Princess of Wales uses a combination of gestures that add up to the “ideal form of leadership charisma for the workplace.”

Kate’s ‘leadership style’ involves bringing ‘the best out in the people’ she meets

Kate Middleton | Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking about Kate’s “leadership style,” body language expert Judi James shared how it’s appropriate for the workplace.

“You might not see Kate as someone leading the charge or barking out orders in an emergency,” James told the U.K.’s Express. “But her leadership style, which we are slowly seeing more of recently, would be seen as an ideal form of leadership charisma for the workplace.”

Kate doesn’t have a desk job. But as James explained, her “leadership style” centers around the people she meets as a senior “working” royal. She “uses several techniques that seem to bring the best out in the people she is meeting,” the expert said.

A ‘contagious smile,’ ‘easy-going’ air, and ‘splayed’ hands are part of Kate Middleton’s ‘leadership style’

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

As for what Kate’s “leadership style” is made of, James broke it down into three parts, starting with her overall “energy.”

“She has an easy-going, keen energy that signals interest and curiosity,” the expert said. Then there’s Kate’s smile, which James previously described as “pitch-perfect.”

“Her symmetric smile is a contagious smile, aimed at helping others relax,” she continued. Rounding out Kate’s “leadership style” are her “hand gestures.” The mother of three uses them as if “almost literally pulling information and stories out of the people she meets.”

All of these things together mean Kate “looks encouraging but not overwhelming or intimidating.”

“Her hands will often be splayed” and “her brows raised in a gesture of genuine interest,” James said. Paired with Kate’s soft “eye contact,” there’s a sense of “active engagement but without becoming a stare or a glare.”

Kate Middleton’s already practicing for when she’s queen by wearing red, the ‘color of a leader’

She may have favored green at Wimbledon but Kate’s head-to-toe red at the 2023 Royal Ascot said, “leader.” Kate’s Alexander McQueen dress and coordinating accessories were all about her “new status,” according to fashion expert Susie Nelson.

Kate’s “choice of a bright poppy red, scene-stealing dress for Royal Ascot was a move away from her previous Ascot outfits,” Nelson told Marie Claire. “I think it reflects her new status within the royal family, and she is dressing for the new job — and possibly the role she will have in future years.”

“Red is viewed as a confident, statement color, the color of a leader,” Nelson added. “Kate is aware that in the not-too-distant future, she and William will be head of the firm and she is possibly practicing for it.”



Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.